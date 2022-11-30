Emily Ratajkowski stares over her shoulder in a sultry way. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski entered the entertainment industry several years ago as a model and actress, yet tons of people still don’t know how to pronounce her name.

After landing a role as Ben Affleck‘s beautiful mistress in Gone Girl, you would seem that more people would know how to say her name by now, but that’s not the case.

Tons of people continue to struggle with pronouncing her name, regardless of how big her career has gotten in recent years. However, the confusion ends here.

The actress shared a funny clip on social media breaking down exactly how people should be saying her name.

She filmed the video using voice-over audio from a conversation between two guys who failed in their attempts to pronounce Ratajkowski correctly.

The actress recorded the TikTok video while sipping on a large cup of iced coffee as she listened in on the conversation.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her name’s pronunciation

According to the bombshell, her name sounds like RATA-KOW-SKI as noted in the clip.

Emily jokingly added a series of emojis to provide some visual help, posting a rat emoji, a cow emoji, and a skiing person emoji to drive her point home.

In other words, all you have to do is ignore the J in her name to skip out on any confusion. She filmed the hilarious TikTok video wearing a yellow trench coat that hung a little lower on one side of her chest.

She accessorized with a necklace that had a word written in silver letters around her neck. She wore her long brown hair parted in the middle framing her face with minimal makeup.

Emily Ratajkowski models for Inamorata

Emily has also been keeping her fans in the loop about her legendary swimwear line, Inamorata, with tons of sultry posts and details about incredible discounts.

Inamorata only exists because Emily has taken the time to come up with creative and beautiful swimwear for people to purchase. She shared a stunning beach photo next to another model while decked out and some of the gorgeous pieces from her line.

Her bikini top was light green, covered in tiny black polka dots. Her bikini bottoms came in a matching shade of green but were covered in large white polka dots instead.

She also wore a short-sleeved turtleneck crop top pulled up over her chest. The crop top was covered in a floral print consisting of green, pink, white, and black colors swirled together.

She added a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete the look while promoting sales of up to 70% off.