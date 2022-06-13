Emily Ratajkowski enjoys weekend coffee without underwear

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski knew how to keep fans on their toes last weekend as she posted an undies-free coffee snap for her 29 million+ Instagram followers.

The supermodel, 31, was clothed up top and commando down below as she posted a story on Sunday, one showing off her catwalk queen body and weekend coffee vibes.

Emily Ratajkowski goes commando with weekend coffee

Posting without disclosing her location, the My Body author showcased her world-famous abs and Amazonian frame in selfie mode and wearing a gold corset top with spaghetti straps.

Posing under wood-beamed ceilings and near white furnishings, EmRata sent out her plump pout as she very bravely bared her hips and hints of her nether regions, ditching her undies but staying inside Instagram’s no-nudity policies.

The Versace ambassador held a white coffee cup in one hand and her red-cased smartphone in the other, also adding pink Playboy bunny emoji to her face via a filter.

“Packing,” the swimwear designer wrote.

The figure-flaunting shot likely came as Emily prepared to leave Tulum, Mexico. She flew out to the sun-drenched destination to ring in her 31st birthday last week, also posting sizzling bikini shots as she partied on the beach and enjoyed a beverage. EmRata made sure to keep tagging her 2017-founded Inamorata brand throughout her travels.

Emily has addressed seeming confident on Instagram, even revealing that behind the posing, there’s a girl who sometimes can’t stand herself.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals body image issues

Addressing her image and social media back in 2018, EmRata told Glamour: “I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”

Ratajkowski added that “you need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself.”

In 2021, Emily released her My Body book addressing feminism, sexism in the modeling industry, and feminine empowerment. The star also alleged that Blurred Lines costar Robin Thicke assaulted her on the set of the 2013 music video she featured in.