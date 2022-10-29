Emily Ratajkowski took a trip to Ibiza. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Emily Ratajkowski went to Ibiza for a short but sweet trip which she shared just a day after appearing in Italy.

The beautiful model was on mommy duty, sharing pictures of her son, Sylvester Apollo, to whom she gave birth last year with her estranged husband.

The actress and model, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear McClard last month, was recently linked to actor Brad Pitt.

She posted the carousel of photos on her Instagram for her 29.6 million followers, many of whom offered her double taps and comments in return.

But Emily’s latest post was all about her and her son.

Emily posed on the white sand beaches of Ibiza, wearing a tiny red bikini after spending what she described as “36 hours in Ibiza.”

Emily Ratajkowski in red bikini enjoys Ibiza

The first photo featured Emily as she held her son, Sylvester, in the backseat of a car. Emily looked at the camera while her son rested his head on her shoulder.

The second picture showed Ibiza’s sunsets, with white sand beaches, palm trees, and boats docked in the bay. Directly below was an illuminated pool surrounded by beach chairs at an exclusive resort, something for which Ibiza also has gained fame.

A swipe right revealed the view that made Emily famous. She posed on her knees atop a lounge chair with white sand and beach umbrellas behind her. Her brown tresses featured beachy waves with bangs falling past Emily’s forehead.

Behind Emily was a large bowl of fries with condiments on the side. Emily held her phone in her hand as the sun added an extra glow to her bronzed skin.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata bikini line

Emily began her bikini line, Inamorata, and has since served as a model for her swimwear company.

Emily’s latest photos saw her in a red bikini, and the model was sure to represent her line.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize Emily’s red two-piece as the Luciana garment with a price tag of $95.

The red top has a ruched bodice and criss-cross straps, creating a lovely piece.

As Emily posed in Ibiza, she recently revealed that Spain held a special place in her heart.

Emily Ratajkowkski talks about childhood in Mallorca

Emily said that as a child, she spent her summers in Mallorca, a few islands from Ibiza.

Emily also expressed gratitude that she could bring her son to relive her childhood memories.

Emily posted her caption in Spanish and English, showing her linguistic skills.

Emily wrote, “Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood. As I walked Sly around this lovely man (third slide!) pulled over in his car and came up to me holding Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!).”

She continued, “He told me that him and his daughter have read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment. I am so grateful for this life! 💛.”

At just one-year-old, Sylvester has a lifetime of Mallorca memories ahead of him, with mama Emily leading the way.