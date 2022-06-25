Emily Ratajkowski enjoys braless car ride

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been rolling around town and showing off a stunning braless look while filming her ride.

Proving that mogul Kylie Jenner isn’t the only one capable of making the news for a selfie car journey, the 31-year-old supermodel made it backseat game strong in her pre-weekend TikTok, also showing off her impeccable fashion sense.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns with selfie car ride in braless dress

Posting for her 1.4 million TikTok followers, then resharing via stories for her 29 million+ Instagram fans, Emily filmed herself from below as she relaxed amid cream leather seating and driving through a built-up area.

Pouting for the camera and highlighting her assets, the brunette modeled a black and knotted dress formed of a bandeau top attached to a sheer and frill-hemmed bolero with an open chest area.

Showing some skin as she ditched her bra, Emily also peeped her world-famous abs as the cut-out dress boasted an open stomach panel.

Wearing her dark locks swept up, Emily allowed two loose strands to frame her face, one delicately made up and also dressed up via hoop earrings.

Given that Emily has been making headlines for stylish street appearances in New York City, it can be assumed that her ride was through the Big Apple. Emily is known for splitting her time between L.A. and NYC – last month, she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard listed their luxurious L.A. property for $2.2 million. The 2018-married couple had purchased it for a sweet $2 million the year they got married.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily is raking it in these days as she sells even more of her trendy Inamorata swim, lingerie, and clothing line. She’s also a 2022 Versace ambassador, plus a promo face for Kerastase hair and Superga clothing.

Emily Ratajkowski was done earning ‘small potatoes’

Speaking of her former income, the model told Forbes in 2020: “I was lending my name and my creative direction to a brand and then getting a small percentage of the profits in addition to a flat fee. I’d get this nice check for this small percentage, and I started being like, ‘Okay, this is crazy, because that means they’re making that much more than me and I really helped with the sale of this.'”

“People weren’t thinking that way three years ago. And I was like, ‘I already had built a brand with Emrata, but now I want to change this into something where I’m not waiting to do collabs; I have my own products that I’m selling,” she added.