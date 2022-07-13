Emily Ratajkowski emphasizes her chest in low-cut bikini

Emily Ratajkowski was glowing in a low-cut bikini top from her swimwear line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski has an absolutely sensational figure and showed it off in a new campaign for her swimwear line, Inamorata.

Emily was seen alongside other models as they showed off the new collection while posing on the beach.

Emily Ratajkowski was glowing in a low-cut bikini top from Inamorata swimwear line

In the pictures posted to Instagram, Emily wore a pink and green floral bikini and put the halter-neck tie in the front to emphasize her assets. She paired the top with green bikini bottoms that featured black polka-dots.

The top featured is called the Neptune top, and the bottoms are called the Orpheus bottoms, with both pieces going for 105 Euros each on the Inamorata website.

Another model was featured in the photo wearing the Las Olas top, which is pink with black polka dots and has strings across the stomach. It was paired with Luneta bottoms, which feature a green and pink floral pattern. Each of those pieces also goes for 105 Euros on the Inamorata website.

The new collection is called the Floral Zebra Wave and Polka Dot collection and includes a couple of wraps and cover-ups for the beach. The photos included an advertisement in the caption: “iTSY BiTSY POLKA DOT BiKiNi! Our newest drop with endless mix & match possibilities. Shop Dots & Floral Zebra Wave – plus brand new suits!”

In the photos taken in front of a stunning ocean backdrop, Emily wore her hair down and let it blow in the wind, giving off a natural vibe, and her makeup was the same, almost bare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Ratajkowski announced the swimwear line in 2017, and a lingerie line in 2019

At the end of 2017, the My Body author announced the swimwear line would launch and originally included six different styles.

At the end of 2019, Emily announced she would branch out to lingerie with her new line, Inamorata BODY. It includes bralettes, underwear, and body suits, among other things.

If anyone were an expert on swimsuits and lingerie, it would be Emily, with her penchant for posting several Instagram pics of herself in bikinis and bras, though having the figure for it helps.

Emily Ratajkowski shared pics from the lingerie collection in 2020

At the beginning of 2020, Emily posted a new collection for Inamorata and advertised it on Instagram in racy shots. In one pic, she was seen wearing a see-through, black, polka-dot body suit with a white button-down around her wrists to cover her modesty.

The same day she posted a picture of herself in a black bra and underwear, though she was turned around and only showing her backside.

The black bottoms left little to the imagination as she showed them off underneath a pair of denim jeans and looked over her shoulder seductively.