Emily Ratajkowski dons printed dress for dinner in NYC

The people of New York City were simply not ready for the sheer level of hotness Emily Ratajkowski brought yesterday in an asymmetrical dress and Dior boots.

The 31-year-old model stepped out to dinner with friends in the open-backed number, which featured a halterneck style top with a black and white street sign print – think Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw in her iconic newspaper dress.

Emily coordinated the look with knee-high pointed-toe boots that featured chic buckle accents and a trendy black shoulder bag.

She wore her signature dark locks down and straight with a center part, showing off a layer of feathery bangs laying perfectly across her forehead.

Now, Emily has clearly paved her own way as a super-successful model, but real fans know she got her big break after appearing in Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines music video.

She was actually named Esquire magazine’s “Woman of the Year” shortly after the release of the 2013 music video, and there’s no denying the title still fits!

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in New York City. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Emily Ratajkowski shared intimate moments from her Tokyo trip

Beyond her unparalleled modeling skills, Emily’s name has been swirling in the media lately for rumors that she may be dating none other than Harry Styles.

The two were reportedly caught canoodling in Tokyo last month, leaving many to wonder whether or not they’re in a relationship.

Either way, the gorgeous London native shared a few intimate snaps from the trip, and while none featured Harry, there was still so much to love.

In a few photos, Emily could be seen rocking a unique black and yellow denim jacket with a bright blue cropped top and low-rise black pants, accentuating her chiseled abs.

She also shared glimpses of the stunning scenery as well as her food choices, including a delicious noodle bowl.

Emily Ratajkowski sizzled in a printed dress to promote iNAMORATA

While we’re on the topic of Emily doing her thing, she launched her very own swimwear line, iNAMORATA, back in 2017.

Inspired by California living, iNAMORATA has now expanded to include everything from “the perfect crop top to the must-have LBD,” with each garment fully embracing the diversity of the female form.

The striking self-identified feminist modeled the brand’s Luna Dress in Leopard, which hugged her every curve and highlighted her flawless silhouette.

She wore her silky tresses down and added a pair of shiny black boots to complete the daring ensemble.

Naturally, Emily isn’t shy about advertising the brand on her social media page, and she frequently alerts her fans of new product drops.

Of course, after looking at these photos, many may have curiosity about how Emily maintains her sensational figure.

As it turns out, she takes a rather laid-back approach to diet and fitness, saying an interview with Elle, “I like to keep it really balanced to give my body energy and also be healthy,” adding for the NYT, “I don’t have a trainer… I’m just not a crazy fitness person.”