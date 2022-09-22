Emily Ratajkowski defends Sumner Stroh amid Adam Levine cheating scandal

Emily Ratajkowski speaks up about the Adam Levine scandal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

It surely hasn’t been Adam Levine’s week — especially with fellow celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski speaking out against his questionable actions.

In a recently posted TikTok, Emily gave her point of view on Adam’s situation by reacting to a video that claimed “men who cheat” and “women who cheat with married men” both “equally suck.”

As previously reported, model Sumner Stroh shared her own TikTok video alleging she had a previous affair with Adam while he was with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. With her video immediately going viral, Sumner backed up her claims with “receipts” that included flirty direct messages she had received from the Maroon 5 singer.

Although Adam has denied an affair with Sumner, he did admit that he “crossed the line” with her.

Emily’s video showed her sticking up for Sumner by saying the young model should not be blamed for her part in the situation.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” she stated.

Emily Ratajkowski speaks out against Adam Levine, defends Sumner Stroh

“The power dynamic is so skewed,” she resumed. “It’s ridiculous. It’s predatory, it’s manipulative.”

Emily continued to give her standpoint by saying those who are in a relationship are the ones who are obligated to be loyal, referring to Adam cheating on his wife.

She finished by saying the idea of blaming “the other woman” is simply “designed to keep women apart.”

Emily Ratajkowski gets mixed responses on her TikTok

When it comes to followers’ reactions to Emily’s point of view, her comments section was split in terms of agreeance. Some fans, including former Too Hot to Handle contestant Francesca Farago, chimed in to say they were on the same page as Emily.

Pic credit: @emrata/TikTok

Another follower wrote in to thank Emily for giving her standpoint by agreeing the power balance in Adam and Sumner’s situation was “way off.”

Pic credit: @emrata/TikTok

Although Emily did receive plenty of support, many followers also commented to let her know they had differing opinions. “I do agree with this viewpoint, however, as a woman who respects other women I would never have an affair with another woman’s boyfriend or husband,” one stated.

Pic credit: @emrata/TikTok

“We literally need to blame both!” Another follower said, alongside comments such as, “we definitely have to be united as women but she knew what she was doing and even posted diss tik toks about his wife.”

Although fans may have mixed reactions to Emily’s video, it seems she has no intentions of changing her stern views on the hot topic.