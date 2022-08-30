Emily Ratajkowski dances in plunging top and mini skirt for concert

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her sensational figure in a plunging swimsuit from her swimwear line, Inamorata. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Emily Ratajkowski is showing the world that she is single and ready to mingle as she attended a Bad Bunny concert with her friend.

The My Body author showed off her sensational figure while dancing around at the concert, which appeared to be completely sold out.

Emily donned a plunging swimsuit top that featured an orange and white striped pattern without much fabric. The swimsuit was quite revealing around the chest and dropped down to a cinched-in waist, revealing Emily’s killer curves.

The suit was from her own swimwear line, Inamorata. The zebra-print swimsuit is called the Encinitas and currently retails for $160.

On top of the suit, she wore a green miniskirt that hung very low to reveal her hips and paired it with a black leather belt.

Emily accessorized with a black, sport jacket and matching black cowgirl boots. She wore her long brunette hair down in a slightly messy, unkempt look, which appeared to be the vibe she was going for.

The model, whose breakout performance in the Blurred Lines music video made her a household name, looked as if she was having the time of her life, showing her future ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard that she can have fun without him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging swimsuit from her Inamorata line for concert

Emily posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram, featuring video clips and cute shots from the concert. The first picture showed her looking up as she jutted out her hip and showed off her ensemble.

A video clip showed her friend, who wore green cargo pants and a black string bikini top, dancing around as fans in the background held up their phone lights.

Further shots showed Emily and her friend posing together and just having an all-around great time.

Emily even shared a Tik Tok video from the super fun night, showing herself initially walking down the street to the concert with her friend as she took off her black sunglasses and mouthed the words to a Miss Angelina sound that said, “We’re going to see Bad Bunny tonight.”

The pair showed off their all-access passes, and later on, were seen dancing in the audience to Bad Bunny.

Emily is currently going through a breakup with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily seriously deserved a girl’s night out after all the drama she’s been put through by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Though they have yet to confirm their split, multiple sources have told media outlets that the duo, who share one-year-old son Sylvester, are on the rocks.

A source confirmed to Page Six that Sebastian had cheated on her, telling the publication, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”