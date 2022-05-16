Emily Ratajkowski dances around in white underwear and a crop-top

Emily Ratajkowski danced around in white underwear while entertaining her son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski proved she’s not just a hot mom but a mom with a sense of humor and a love for dancing.

The stunning model posted an adorable video to her Instagram, which has almost 30 million followers, in which she was seen dancing around in a cream-colored cropped jacket and Y-front white underwear.

Emily was dancing in order to entertain her son Sylvester

She was entertaining her 13-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear-McClard while dancing to the Calvin Harris & Disciples hit How Deep Is Your Love.

She captioned the video, “morning routine.”

Though Emily clearly seemed to be enjoying the moment with her baby, he didn’t seem to have a clue what was going on.

It’s unlikely he’s aware how famous his mom is, but he will definitely know someday.

Her followers were obsessed with the video, with Rachel Zoe writing, “this is EVERYTHING,” getting over 200 likes for her comment.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Another follower wrote, “These videos remind me why I’m still on social media lol,” which garnered over 40 likes.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily and her family attended the wedding of Steven Spielberg’s daughter

Emily’s son, who was born on March 8 last year, is frequently featured throughout her Instagram.

Most recently, the My Body author attended the wedding of Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha and restaurant owner Keith McNally’s son Harry along with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski poses with her husband and son at Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha’s wedding. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

The statuesque model posted pictures of her family at the wedding to her Instagram Stories. She wore a scoop-neck brown and gold maxi dress with her hair up in a romantic bun.

Emily brought her son to an abortion rally in Manhattan

On May 3, Emily brought her son to a protest in Manhattan over the possibility that the Supreme Court might overturn Roe V. Wade.

The little tyke was dressed in a green sweatshirt which has been used as a signature color for abortion rights campaigners.

Comments on the picture were mixed, with many finding the humor in the fact that she brought a baby to an abortion rally at all.

A follower wrote, “The irony of taking a baby to an event like that,” which got over 400 likes.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily is aware of how exposed she is, writing about the industry in her book My Body

Though she may be known for her good looks, Emily is extremely intelligent, having written a book entitled, My Body, which features 11 essays about her time within the industry.

At times, she is brutally honest, even talking about the alleged harrassment she had to endure from Robin Thicke while on the set for the music video, Blurred Lines, that would catalpult her to stardom.

While she’s known for frequently posting sexy selfies to her Instagram, baring all for her followers, she writes in the book, “I’ve always been drawn to overexposure. Making myself big gives me a sense of security. Be the loudest in the room, the most opinionated, the one in the most revealing dress.”