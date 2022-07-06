Emily Ratajkowski cups bare chest in morning sunbathe

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski made it a very topless affair as she stunned with morning sunlight pouring all over her today.

The supermodel, 31, is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and she snuck in a quick non-fashion display for her 29 million+ Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns topless amid Paris sunlight

Posting to her stories before hitting events in the French capital, the Blurred Lines star posed in a brazen and feminine-strong shot, one showing her by a white-framed window and gazing down the lens with a neutral expression.

Emily had placed both hands to her bare chest as she flaunted her ample assets, also going with a natural and low-key finish as she sported plain nails and her long hair down and slightly messy.

Adding in gold hoop earrings for a chic finish, the Inamorata founder cocked her head to the side a little while wearing matte foundation, blush, and a little lipstick.

No caption was offered.

Emily Ratajkowski poses topless. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily wound up offering a 2.0 within a matter of hours, as she shared a permanent Instagram post marking her presence in Paris.

Here, the mom of one opened in video mode and sauntering down a sunny Paris street while in a tight and braless black dress and sneakers. “Took this hair out in Paris,” Emily wrote, with anyone swiping right getting a much more revealing view. In her second photo, the London-born sensation posed by an open hotel room window overlooking Parisian buildings – she grabbed her bare chest while showcasing her fierce abs before returning with a bridge walk over Paris’ River Seine.

Further photos returned to the topless action as Emily wowed the camera – the Versace ambassador also included a cute shot of her ice cream.

Emily Ratajkowski poses fully nude for Instagram

Emily has now gained over 2 million likes for a share posted five days ago. Here, the brunette lay naked on a colorful rug while home and spending time with her dog Colombo. “Baby boy bumbi,” she wrote while flashing her bare rear and smiling.

Despite the confidence on show, EmRata has admitted to insecurities, telling Glamour: “I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”