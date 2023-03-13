The 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party was a gathering of fabulous looks, with model Emily Ratajkowski leading the pack with a sheer gown.

The model was one of many celebrities on hand for the 95th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. After the ceremony ended, the Radhika Jones-hosted after party occurred, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center.

The trend of sheer ensembles reigned supreme, with Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish wearing unique designs featuring see-through components.

As for Emily, the Blurred Lines star stunned in an elegant and bold ensemble.

She posted a clip featuring her red carpet walk on TikTok and reshared the video on Instagram.

The mother of one was clearly in her element as she struck a few fierce poses for photographers.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in Feben at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Emily was an ethereal beauty in a floor-length gown by Feben.

Feben has enjoyed increased popularity thanks to high-profile appearances like Emily’s. The brand’s designs feature rich textures while accentuating the silhouette with lovely results.

Emily’s dress had long sleeves and sparkling silver with braiding on each side for a feminine touch. The gown had a mock neck and a mini train, bringing glamour to the magical night.

As for Emily’s glam, she certainly brought the heat with the help of hair stylist Jennifer Yepez. The High Low podcast host rocked an elegant updo with a center part, highlighting Emily’s impeccable bone structure.

Emily’s makeup also emphasized her surreal beauty, with smoky eyes, glossy lips, and bronzed cheeks.

The model let the video do the talking, opting simply to shout out Vanity Fair in her caption.

Emily seems to have her finger on the pulse when it comes to fashion trends. Therefore, her decision to create a swimsuit line was a natural fit.

Emily Ratajkowski launches Inamorata

Emily has worked for over a decade as a model and has found her niche in swimwear.

She decided to diversify her portfolio by creating a swimsuit line, Inamorata, based on her experiences.

The line, launched in 2017, has been a hit on social media, with Dua Lipa and Emily Elizabeth wearing some of the popular designs, like the Luneta Bottoms, which retail for $75.

The Las Olas bikini top, which wraps around the waist and retails for $75, is another popular product.

Emily’s personality is visible in the designs, with leopard and bold prints — two stylistic choices she has worn frequently over the years.

Fans can purchase Inamorata on the Inamorata Woman website.