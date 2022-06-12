Emily Ratajkowski braless in orange crop top and matching miniskirt for city walk

Emily Ratajkowski joined the Kavanaugh protests in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Emily Ratajkowski was seen taking her 15-month-old son Sylvester Apollo on a stroll in New York City.

The 31-year-old model, who recently celebrated her birthday, put her stunning body on display in an orange and blue tie-dye outfit.

She married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018 after splitting from Jeff Magid.

The Lying and Stealing star recently took a sizzling selfie in her home with an iced coffee in hand in a white crop top and matching pants.

Emily Ratajkowski goes braless in an orange crop top

Emily Ratajkowski looked like a fashionista in an orange mini skirt paired with a matching crop top and black cowboy boots while out in New York with her son.

Pic credit: Backgrid

She accessorized with dark sunglasses, a gold watch and large hoop earrings. The brunette model wore her long hair parted in the center and it fell straight behind her ears.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The model recently celebrated her birthday on an exotic beach, On, June 7, she shared a series of photos with her 29.3 million followers.

She noted her tan in the caption, writing: “Burnt n happy birthday girl.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

With a sandy beach and palm trees for a backdrop, Ratajkowski wore a giraffe-print bikini with strings around her torso adding a floral bucket hat in one of the photos.

The model shared another series of bikini shots the following day from the luxury Hotel Esencia in Tulum, Mexico.

Emily Ratajkwoski pays tribute to her son with three tattoos

On Instagram, the My Body author shared photos of new tattoos dedicated to her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

“Sly forever ♾,” she wrote in the caption.

The proud mother frequently shares photos of her son with her Instagram followers.

The IG post shows the “Sly” tattoo, a nickname for her son, on the side of her foot and the inside of her arms, in different fonts.

A second photo shows the mother and son duo reacting to something off-camera,

In an interview with ELLE last November, she opened up about motherhood and giving birth. “I was unsure if I wanted to end the book with motherhood, because I hate the idea that you become a mother and everything changes. It’s something I talk about in the book: You go from child to sex object to mother,” she said, continuing:

“But it was one of the most powerful physical experiences. Being in a room and trusting my body—even though there are people around me who say that they know it better than me or that they have a right to it in some way—was hugely impactful.”