Emily Ratajkowski braless in open jacket

Emily Ratajkowski is sizzling in double denim as she goes boldly braless in an open jacket.

The supermodel, 31, was one of the high-profile celebrities snapped up to attend the Loewe Fashion Show in Paris recently, and she definitely dressed to impress.

Spanish brand Loewe seems to be pulling a bit of a Balenciaga as it gathers up Kardashian faces for its promo – while mogul Kylie Jenner made headlines for posing in Loewe clothing and sharing it to her social media, she didn’t eclipse beautiful Emily.

The Inamorata founder rocked up to Loewe in a busty look that narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction.

The mom of one posed in a deconstructed look, going for baggy jeans plus a light denim shirt jacket with an unusual knotted finish.

Showing some skin, but remaining impeccably classy, Emily stunned with her slim figure and curves, also wearing her signature dark locks down.

@mille_world shared the image, one Emily reposted to her Instagram Stories.

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys beachy getaway with childhood memories

While Emily has been marching the runway for brands including Versace over Fashion Week, she has managed to escape.

In a recent Instagram share posted ahead of the weekend, the London-born star jetted out to Mallorca, where she spent precious beach time with 2021-born son Sylvester. She also made headlines for showing off her world-famous bikini body as she enjoyed some Mediterranean snacks including sardines.

In touching photos with her son as she explored Mallorca streets, Emily revealed that she was in a location with close childhood ties.

Emily Ratajkowski takes son to where she vacationed as a child

“Today I brought my beautiful baby back to Sant Juan, the town where I spent every summer of my childhood,” she wrote, adding:

“As I walked Sly around this lovely man (third slide!) pulled over in his car and came up to me holding Mi Cuerpo (my book in Spanish!) He told me that him and his daughter have read it. Talk about a full circle, universe coming together, magical moment. I am so grateful for this life!”

Here, Emily had referred to her My Body book, released last year.

Also sharing childhood photos of herself, plus video footage of herself carrying Sly through quiet streets, the brunette added, “I learned to walk here and today my son got to be in the same place!”

Emily this year ended her marriage to Sly’s father, Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard.