Emily Ratajkowski bares her chest in barely-there top amid split with husband

Emily Ratajkowski bared her assets in barely-there top amid divorce rumors. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski is well-known for her toned abs and thin frame, and she showed it off in New York City on Sunday as she took a stroll.

The Inamorata swimwear founder walked through NYC in a beige blouse that was basically a vest. It covered her bust on either side and only came together with a string, her chest clearly visible in the middle.

She wore a beige skirt in the same color and material that went down past her knees, pairing the ensemble with dark brown and orange heels and a black purse with a metal pattern on top.

Emily wore her brunette hair down and added a full face of makeup to match her bronzed glow.

Despite the beautiful weather and relaxed Sunday vibe, it looked as if Emily was not exactly having the time of her life.

The model looked slightly sullen, with a frown as if she was upset or deep in thought.

Emily Ratajkowski has been quiet on Instagram amid split rumors

Emily has been somewhat quiet on Instagram as of late and hasn’t posted a photo to the platform since July 9.

Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll around NYC on Sunday amid rumors her husband cheated on her. Pic credit: Backgrid

That day, she posted a racy photo of herself in a beige corset top that lifted her breasts and showed off her golden tan.

Her hair was parted in the middle and had a messy, bedhead look seen more often on the Victoria’s Secret runway. Her makeup was natural, though her eyes had black eyeliner and her lips were extra plump with lipgloss.

She looked at the camera seductively as she sat in the backseat of a car.

The photo was simply captioned “omw” and was liked more than 826k times, including by fellow model Chrissy Teigen.

Emily’s Instagram silence is likely due to her and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s rumored split after he supposedly cheated on her.

Sources have claimed Emily’s husband cheated on her

A source told Page Six that Sebastian is an absolute dog and has cheated on Emily multiple times.

The source told the publication, “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

Emily has yet to file any divorce paperwork or make an official announcement herself. The pair married in February 2018 and welcomed their son Sylvester in March 2021.

Another source talked to People recently and gave more details on the split. They told the publication, “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Rumors about the split started when the My Body author was seen without her wedding ring on social media, including in her most recent photo above.