Emily Miller looked incredible in a corset dress. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

London beauty Emily Miller verified that she’s still Too Hot To Handle long after her appearance on Season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

The 28-year-old beauty stunned fans for a night out on the town wearing a thigh-skimming corset dress adorned with pink roses.

The city sparkled behind her as she struck several poses in the strapless number, which she accessorized with a few delicate pieces of jewelry and black strappy heels.

Her hair was slicked back into a chic bun with a center part and a few spiky pieces poking out.

As expected, Emily’s makeup was immaculate, between her rosy high cheekbones, plump lips, and perfect brows.

She tagged the clothing designer in the caption, along with “Big city life 💫.”

Emily’s fans just about lost it in the comment section, saying things like “STUN,” “Unmatched 😍❤️‍🔥,” and “MY ANGEL.”

Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily Miller stunned in skimpy bra and panties to promote Lounge Underwear

Emily is an ambassador for Lounge Underwear, a clothing brand dedicated to making sexy clothes comfortable.

The British model took to social media to promote the company’s line of sustainable lingerie, but it wasn’t the first time.

Both the bra and panties featured thick black bands adorned with the brand’s name in white block lettering that drew eyes to her jaw-dropping curves.

She completed the revealing look with a pair of white and black Adidas socks and Nike sneakers.

Emily Miller showed off her fit frame in silky lingerie for steamy photoshoot

To say Emily looked amazing during her recent photoshoot for London lingerie brand Boux Avenue would be the understatement of the century.

The five-foot-six bombshell sent temperatures soaring in slinky white number that showed off her toned physique and sun-kissed complexion.

The ultra-short garment featured a plunging neckline trimmed in delicate lace and a cheeky slit up one thigh.

Emily slung a leather jacket over her shoulder and added a pair of rebellious combat boots for extra sass.

“All I want for xmas is to wear my nightwear as out wear 💁🏽‍♀️🎄🎅🏽,” she captioned the festive share.

Judging by her Instagram, Emily has continued to grow and evolve following her time on the reality TV series.

She also seems to be taking her fashion to the next level with countless new partnerships, so now it’s just a matter of seeing what 2023 has in store for the brunette beauty!