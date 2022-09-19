Emily Miller stuns in skimpy bathroom lingerie

Emily Miller wowed with a stunning lingerie selfie. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily Miller looked absolutely stunning as she posed in skimpy bathroom lingerie.

The Too Hot to Handle star wore the lacy number for a sizzling mirror selfie.

It perfectly complemented her amazing figure as she struck a pose with one hand resting on her tanned thigh.

Emily shared the snap in her Instagram Stories and posted a series of similar snaps in the outfit, telling followers it was “His favourite view.”

The comment presumably referenced her fellow reality TV star and partner Cam Holmes who replied, “Sure I’d a good view huh.”

Emily has been posting some stunning pics to her 2 million followers.

Emily Miller shares topless bikini shot

Monsters and Critics revealed how Emily shared a topless bikini shot, saying there was “good news” and “bad news.”

The model, who starred in season 2 of Netflix hit Too Hot to Handle, was pictured reclining by a pool with only her long flowing hair covering her chest.

She had one hand raised to shield her eyes from the sun as she sat in front of a perfectly clear blue sky with her long, tanned legs stretched out in front of her.

Emily said the location for the gorgeous shot was “somewhere.”

She added, “The bad news is that nothing lasts forever. The good news is that nothing lasts forever.”

The proposal before Too Hot to Handle show

We also revealed Big Brother 23’s Whitney Williams says Gerrie Labuschagne proposed before he went on Too Hot to Handle.

Whitney told Us Weekly that she was in a relationship with Gerrie before Big Brother 23 and Too Hot to Handle Season 3 were filmed.

As Whitney tells the story, Gerrie reached out to her in 2020 after she shared an extensive video on TikTok.

“I had posted a video being, like, ‘This is why I’m single. I’m an entrepreneur, I have high expectations and I’m a single mom,’” Whitney told Us Weekly.

“He saw that and reached out to me and then we talked — sometimes we would talk on the phone for 12 hours a day or be on FaceTime, like, we would just set the phone down and do chores while we’re on the phone together. We’d fall asleep on the phone together. … Now I feel like it was all bulls**t,” Whitney elaborated.