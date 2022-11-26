Emily Miller got comfortable in a set of loungewear in a new photo. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller showed off her incredible figure recently as she shared a mirror selfie with fans.

The stunning Brit starred in Season 2 of the Netflix show, where she found love with fellow contestant, Cam Holmes.

Despite a brief split earlier this year, the pair are back together and appear to be happier than ever.

Emily took to her socials to share a mirror selfie with her army of fans as she donned a stunning underwear set from Lounge.

The model and television star rocked a monochrome look while showcasing her incredible figure in the mirror.

She wore a triangle bra which was white with contrasting black trim and featured a thick band that was emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily wore matching bottoms that featured the same black trim and thick waistband with the logo.

The bottoms were high-leg, with the thick black band sitting high on her hips and showing off her curves.

The 28-year-old Netflix star covered her face with her iPhone as she captured the sizzling snap, shared with fans via Instagram Story.

She rocked a perfect chocolate manicure and accessorized the two-piece with a gold chain necklace and a decorative belly jewel.

Emily wore the Bamboo Triangle Bra & Thong Set in White, priced at $45 and is available to buy from the Lounge website.

Emily Miller stuns in silky nightwear for Boux Avenue

Emily turned her pajamas into a fashionable outfit as she partnered with Boux Avenue for a sizzling photoshoot.

The British lingerie brand specializes in pretty underwear sets as well as a range of nightwear and loungewear.

Stunning model Emily rocked a white slip dress decorated with lace around the neckline, and it featured a slit on one side to showcase her endless legs.

The star uploaded a series of pics to show off the silky little number, which she paired with a black leather jacket and chunky boots for a rock and roll look.

Pajamas have never looked so good as Emily posed in the slip dress, which was showcased perfectly by the model’s sun-kissed skin.

She playfully captioned the post, “All I want for xmas is to wear my nightwear as out wear 💁🏽‍♀️🎄🎅🏽,” and tagged the brand.

The post was a hit among her 2 million followers, gathering over 54k likes and countless comments.

Emily wore the Maisie Satin Chemise in Ivory, priced at $28.

Emily Miller shares skincare and wellness tips

Speaking to Heat World earlier this year, Too Hot To Handle star Emily shared some of her tips for glowing skin which means she doesn’t ever have to wear foundation.

When asked what her typical self-care Sunday looks like, the model said, “I’ll have to have a lemon ginger tea in the morning, whether I’m hungover or not, it makes me feel 10x better. I’ll then have a nutritional breakfast, it could be eggs or yogurt or whatever.”

She went on to say that she makes sure to get in some Yoga, as following her appearance on the Netflix show, she is far too busy to make time for it elsewhere in her week, so Sunday Yoga is a must.

When asked about skincare, she stated she only uses products that are cruelty-free and claimed to be a fan of the Nip Fab Hydration Collection, which is great for warmer climates.

The stunning model went on to say, “I didn’t actually start cleansing my skin until I was 21. I feel like kids growing up now are really into their skincare which is great and I definitely wish I had been back then. This is why I have to have botox and fillers now!”

Emily revealed that she hates wearing foundation on her oily skin, and the base she swears by is Bare Minerals Powder. She said, “I wish I could give a better make-up tip, but it’s all about happiness and glowing from the inside out.”

When asked about her wellness tips, the star said she is a fan of supplements and favors a plant-based diet.

She raved about green tea, claiming to need around six cups a day and naming the Teapigs Mao Feng Green Tea Bags as her favorite.