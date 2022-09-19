Emily Miller in topless bikini shares ‘good news’ and ‘bad news’

Emily Miller wowed in a gorgeous bikini snap. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Emily Miller posted a stunning topless bikini shot while sharing some “good news” and “bad news.”

The model was pictured reclining by a pool with only her long flowing hair covering her chest.

She had one hand raised to shield her eyes from the sun as she sat in front of a perfect blue sky with her long, tanned legs stretched out in front of her.

The Too Hot to Handle star said on the post that the location for the gorgeous shot was simply “somewhere.”

She added, “The bad news is that nothing lasts forever. The good news is that nothing lasts forever.”

Emily, who has 2 million followers on Instagram, regularly posts stunning pics of herself in bikinis and lingerie.

But she’s not the only Too Hot to Handle alums to have wowed fans of late.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Francesca Farago stuns fans in electric lime bikini

Monsters and Critics shared how Francesca Farago, who starred in Season 1 of the Netflix hit, wowed in a skimpy, electric lime bikini.

The two-piece swimsuit was one of several that she revealed as she tried to gauge which colors or styles her fans and followers liked the most.

Francesca posed on a large comfy couch while appearing to tug the bikini bottom strings higher up on her waist.

Based on details on Farago’s website, Francesca is modeling the Punta Mita Top, which sells for $70. The item comes in various colors: Lemon, Orange Stardust, Beige, Blue-Galaxy, and Black.

The top features an adjustable triangle top and removable padding for “different levels of coverage.” Additionally, the item has extra-long straps, giving multiple ways to tie them.

That top is paired with the Punta Mita Bottom, which sells for $69 on the website and is a ruched bikini Botton.

Too Hot to Handle star Carly Lawrence ties the knot

We also told recently how Too Hot to Handle star Carly Lawrence wed Love Island USA’s, Bennett Sipes.

It came five months after the reality show pair revealed to the world that they were dating. They officially announced their relationship on Instagram with photos of them spending Christmas together.

Attending the wedding were their friends, some fellow influencers, and costars from Too Hot to Handle.

Bennett let fans know with a wedding photo he posted on Instagram on Monday with the caption only listing the date, “05.20.22.”