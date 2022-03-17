Emily in Paris star Ashley Park shows off keyhole cleavage in all black on Pachinko red carpet

Ashley Park showed off perfect keyhole cleavage in a black mini-dress at the Pachinko premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

There’s no better way to show up to a red carpet premiere than in designer clothes and with a date or two, and that’s exactly what Emily in Paris star Ashley Park did this week.

Ashley attended the red carpet premiere of the new series Pachinko wearing a black Versace mini-dress with a perfect keyhole chest cutout and thigh-high black leather boots.

The outfit was paired with a matching black purse and a natural makeup look that Ashley pulled off exceptionally well.

The actress’s look was caught by professional cameras as well as posted to her Instagram account, showing full-body looks and closeups of the killer outfit.

The Emily in Paris actress posed on the red carpet for several shots of her outfit and closeups of her hair and makeup.

One photo shows Ashely giving a perfect model’s pose featuring the classic hand-on-the-hip and a rather stoic expression.

Another captured photo is a headshot that shows Ashley sharing a smile, her hair looking perfectly windblown.

Although the professional shots were perfect to showcase Ashley’s outfit, the star shared some shots of her own to her Instagram account.

Ashley captioned the post, “date night ;) swipe for dates.” Her two dates were Julie Oh and child actor, Alan Kim. Ashley shared an additional photo with Alan where she holds a cocktail glass and he appears to point a LEGO gun at the camera.

The last photo in her post shows the title screen for the series Pachinko.

Everything to know about Pachinko and where to watch the series

Pachinko is an upcoming Korean drama that follows the hopes, dreams, and journeys of four generations of a Korean family that immigrated to America. The drama series is based on the novel Pachinko by Min Jin Lee.

According to Deadline, the drama is “epic in scope” and “intimate in tone.” The story starts immediately with forbidden love and turns into a saga that follows characters between Korea, Japan, and America. The series tells “the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.” The story will be told in Korean, Japanese, and English.

The actors in the series include Lee Minho, Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson, and Yu-na Jeon.

The premiere includes three episodes and the series will continue with weekly installments every Friday through April 29, 2022.

Pachinko will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 25.