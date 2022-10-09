Emily Faye Miller stuns in skimpy lingerie to celebrate cozy season

Emily Faye Miller gets comfy in pure white to celebrate the colder weather. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Reality star Emily Faye Miller is welcoming the changing seasons by staying in bed and getting cozy.

Known for being a contestant on Season Two of the Netflix dating show, Too Hot to Handle, Emily is keeping it sexy as usual for a nighttime photoshoot.

Posting to Instagram for her two million followers, Emily displayed a photo series of her in bed, looking angelic in all white, but leaving little to the imagination with her lingerie choice.

Emily modeled a white satin lingerie set from Boux Avenue, which included a spaghetti strap tank, with lace adorning the sweetheart neckline.

The matching high-cut bottoms were of the same svelte material and rose in the back to show off Emily’s tanned curves and a tattoo on her hip. In the first photo, she was the picture of comfort with a plush white robe.

Emily’s glam was soft, and her long dark hair was pulled back in a messy ponytail. Her bed was covered in pure white sheets and blankets, and she declared it was “cozy szn” in her caption.

Emily Miller went from model to reality star thanks to Netflix

The British beauty, born in London, started modeling for the FOMO Agency. Emily modeled for several years overseas for Chained Saints, Luke Baxter, and Three Sixty London. Still, she shot into mainstream stardom when she appeared on the competition dating show, Too Hot to Handle, which currently airs on Netflix.

Emily started on the show with no interest in commitment and was there to break a few hearts. The show was filmed in Turks & Caicos in a luxurious beach villa, and the winner was promised a cash prize for resisting physical temptation with the opposite sex for an entire summer.

It was there that Emily met costar and her now current boyfriend, Cam Holmes. The two singles struck up a relationship immediately when entering the villa, and despite some challenges the two faced, they ended the season together. Emily was a finalist and Cam was a runner-up on the show, and during the reunion, they revealed that they had moved in together.

Emily and Cam suffered a personal loss over the summer

Emily announced in June that she had suffered an ectopic pregnancy and had to have surgery to remove her fallopian tube.

The star said she collapsed while shopping one day and was rushed to the hospital to find out the awful news. Emily had only discovered she was pregnant a few weeks prior, but she was already excited about her upcoming journey to motherhood.

She thanked Cam for being by her side through the ordeal, which she described as “extremely emotional” in an Instagram post. Emily also used this experience to urge other women not to ignore signs their body is giving them, turning her story into a learning experience for others.