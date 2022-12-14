Emily Faye Miller from Too Hot To Handle is bringing the heat this winter as she frolics in the snow wearing only a bikini. Pic credit: @emilyfayemiller/Instagram

Although the holiday season has arrived and the days continue to shorten, the falling temperatures haven’t affected Too Hot To Handle star Emily Faye Miller.

In fact, it appears that the chilly temperature has inspired the reality TV star to remove a layer of clothing while defying modern conventions.

The brunette bombshell had some fun in the snow and shared the sequence of events on social media.

Emily gave new meaning to the phrase winter wonderland as she played around in a field and struck a few poses with heavy machinery.

Emily chose her Instagram account as the place to share her fun while dressed in a cheeky bikini.

The clever British native even made a play on words in the caption that accompanied the share. Emily has amassed 2 million Instagram followers on the social media platform– some of whom left her a like for her efforts.

Emily Faye Miller stuns in a bikini for a snow shoot

The delightful montage showed Emily working her angles in a white bikini covered in red roses. The post began with Emily smiling and her arms in the air, rocking her white floral bikini, which was high-cut and perfectly fitting.

Next, Emily arched her back and took a more serious pose with her brown locks cascading behind her.

Another part of the clip saw Emily posing on a piece of farm equipment and, later, squatting down in the snow.

While Emily was underdressed, she protected her feet with fluffy black boots as she paraded in the white snow.

Her caption read, “It’s snow joke outside,” and she added a snowflake emoji for good measure.

The post showed Emily’s fun personality and killer figure as she continued to prove she was more than just a pretty face.

Emily Faye Miller talks NIP + FAB hydration

Speaking of faces, Emily knows the trick to youth involves moisture.

Emily spoke with Heat World about her must-have products, revealing that items must be cruelty-free to touch her famous face.

Emily highlighted the importance of moisture which is especially key during the drying winter months.

She explained, “NIP+FAB sent me a PR package coincidentally and they are cruelty-free. I’m using the hydration collection at the moment and it’s so good, especially in the heat whilst I’m in Morocco. I’ve been raving about that.”

It’s no wonder that brands want to send the reality star their products, because she represents companies like NIP+FAB with ease.