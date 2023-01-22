Emily Elizabeth turned up the heat in chilly New York, rocking a polka-dot bikini and snapping her reflection.

The blonde beauty was all smiles as she captured her image in the mirror while holding her iPhone. Her other hand rested comfortably in her pants pocket as she pivoted her hips and looked very stylish.

The influencer posted the picture on her Instagram Stories for her 2.1 million followers.

She looked bronzed and beautiful, having just left picturesque Turks and Caicos, where she documented her travels.

It was on to the next for Emily, who returned to her home in New York.

And just because she left paradise didn’t mean she couldn’t continue to wear a bikini.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in a polka-dot bikini top

The popular social media personality rocked a black bikini top with white polka dots for the beautiful share. Emily paired the bikini top with white sweatpants adding a cozy vibe to the trendy ensemble.

Emily’s platinum locks were in a messy bun, with pieces of her bangs cascading down her face.

Although Emily covered her face partially with her mobile device, her glossed lips and rosy cheeks were visible. She also donned French manicured fingernails and diamond tennis bracelets on her wrist.

Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

As an influencer, Emily promotes different brands and gets paid to do it. She has long used her social media as a place to sell things like swimsuits.

Emily has a killer figure and a massive social media presence, so it should be no surprise that brands are dying to work with the model.

One such brand is Boutine Los Angeles, a clothing company followed by Gezary Matuda.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Boutine LA

Although Emily moved to New York in September, she has major California energy. Emily’s California vibes were visible when she promoted the influencer-favorite brand, Boutine Los Angeles.

She geotagged Laguna Beach in a bikini picture shared on social media last year. The picture showed Emily overlooking the water while wearing a peach-colored bikini.

Emily rocked the Peachy Black Bikini Top II, made of a quick-drying material, perfect for a dip in the ocean or a swim in the pool. The Boutine LA creation has a price tag of $55.

She paired the bikini top with hardware-free Peach Chic 80’s Bottoms, also by Boutine LA. The peach-colored bottoms had a supportive and thick material with a high-cut finish.

The bottoms were seamless, lined, and hardware-free, created from a nylon and spandex blend, retailing for $40.

Emily served as the perfect model for the Los Angeles-based store.