Emily Elizabeth shared a few stunning snaps from a Turks and Caicos getaway wearing two Inamorata bikinis. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

It may be January, but Emily Elizabeth brought the heat by rocking two bikinis by Inamorata.

The New York native, who has become a model and influencer, shared two sizzling snaps on her social media over the weekend.

Emily treated her 2.1 million followers to her latest travels, which she has done frequently.

Last month, Emily shared a captivating montage featuring her best moments from 2022. Emily traveled to Southeast Asia, Scandinavia, Europe, and everywhere in between, looking fashionable at each stop.

Emily started 2023 off with a bang, serving up a few bikini shots from Turks and Caicos, which she geotagged in her post.

As Emily revealed in one of the captions, Turks and Caicos happens to be her favorite place.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in Inamorata bikinis in Turks and Caicos

The first picture showed Emily striking a pose on her knees with the sun touching her skin. She wore a leopard bikini by Inamorata, tagging the bikini line in the image.

Emily sported the Inamorata Orpheus Top in Leopard, which retails for $56 and has been a favorite amongst influencers.

Emily rocked the Inamorata Neptune Bottom in Leopard, which has a low-rise style and a cheeky finish, retailing for $56.

Emily’s blonde hair featured a center part, and the wind blew her platinum tresses, creating a stunning visual.

There were cloudless blue skies, calm ocean waters, and a sailboat on the horizon for the gorgeous beach picture.

Next, Emily headed up to her accommodations, tying up her hair and striking a pose from a balcony. She switched into a black bikini that was equally as tiny, highlighting her famous curves.

Emily revealed in the caption that she was still “a little burnt” from the Turks and Caicos sun.

Based on Emily’s latest shares, fans can see why her popularity has exploded. The model often selects the most scenic backgrounds around the world.

Emily Elizabeth looks back at 2022

Before she said goodbye to 2022, Emily shared some of her fondest moments from the exciting year.

Emily posed in rainy London, standing in front of one of the iconic red phone booths in the city.

She rocked a leather coat, a black bandeau with a miniskirt, and sneakers, keeping things trendy yet casual for the gorgeous shot.

Another shot showed the Northern Lights, a natural phenomenon that few experience in person.

Other pictures showed Emily’s expensive Manhattan apartment and a snowboarding session on a mountain.

Just one week into 2023, the future looks bright for Emily Elizabeth.