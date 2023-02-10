Emily Elizabeth is an influencer with classic long blonde hair, glowing skin, white teeth, and a perfect bikini body, but she truly makes her page unique with bikini shots in several different locations throughout the world.

Of course, she still needs to do a try-on at home when it comes to finding the perfect two-piece fit, and she did just that recently while posting behind-the-scenes shots to her Instagram Story.

The blonde bombshell stood against a white background with a window looking out onto a brick wall, giving an intimate feel to what appeared to be a bedroom photo shoot.

She wore a black bikini that featured a halter neck and bottoms that came up to her hips, emphasizing her hourglass waist, something she has become quite famous for over on the ‘gram.

She accessorized with a few delicate pieces of jewelry including some gold bangles and rings and left her blonde hair cascading down her shoulders in beach waves.

Emily’s makeup looked pretty natural with some mascara and light pink lipgloss, but it was hard to tell since she was looking down.

Though she didn’t mention where the bikini was from or her location, she does frequently endorse some of her favorite swimwear brands on her social media profile.

Emily Elizabeth is a big fan of BoutineLA bikinis and owns several colors

One bikini has shown up on her Instagram page several times, and that is the Manhattan Black Bikini Top II from BoutineLA which costs $55 and is currently sold out. The bikini comes in a staggering 44 colors, and the matching bottoms, the Black Chic 80’s Bottoms are incredibly flattering to a woman’s shape.

Emily shared a picture of herself laying down on a stunning beach with the sun shining over her head, tagging the location as Laguna Beach, California. She simply captioned her picture, “hey.”

The influencer filmed a video clip with fellow Instagram model Grace Boor in which she was seen in the Manhattan Black Bikini from BoutineLA while strolling out of the water and holding hands with her friend.

Emily was also spotted in a salmon-colored version of the bikini also in Laguna Beach and was captured standing on a balcony overlooking the ocean. The color transformed her skin tone and gave her a bronzed glow.

For that picture, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Friday 💭.”

Emily’s brand partner, BoutineLA, added new bikini and one-piece styles

BoutineLA, a Los Angeles-based swimwear brand, recently added some new styles including the Ombre Roamer Top-Honeycomb Fabric which costs $55 along with matching Roamer Bottoms for $50.

The website currently has a sale going on in which customers get 30% off a new order with the code NEW30.

Check back on Emily’s Instagram as she occasionally posts discount codes for various swimwear brands to her page.