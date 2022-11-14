Emily Elizabeth shared a stunning snap from Bora Bora. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth raised temperatures while sharing a sizzling bikini snap with a stunning ocean view.

The social media influencer and model regularly rocks skimpy two-pieces that wow her fans and this post was no exception.

Emily opted for a monochrome look as she donned a black string bikini with a triangle top.

It was held up with two thin strings tied behind her neck in a halterneck fashion.

She wore matching bottoms cut high on her leg, forming a v-shape on her body.

The gorgeous 24-year-old was a sight to behold as she posed in front of the blue ocean on a rather unusually cloudy day in Bora Bora.

Her enviable figure looked incredible in the barely-there bikini, which she modeled to perfection.

The black two-piece showcased her curves and a set of incredibly toned abs all at once.

Her Instagram is home to 2.1 million followers, and they loved the look, with many commenting to let her know.

One funny fan wrote, “Gorgeous view! The water looks nice as well!❤️,” while others just left heart eye and fire emojis.

Others were more to the point, writing, “Beautiful,” while another simply commented, “SLAY.”

She captioned the sizzling snap, “stormy days in bora bora 🤍☁️.”

Emily Elizabeth in orange string bikini for Boutine Los Angeles

The talented model and influencer spends much of her time in various bikinis of all colors and patterns, often when partnering with brands such as Boutine Los Angeles.

Emily is an ambassador for the brand and will often tag them in her Instagram posts when she models their stunning bathing suits.

Recently, she rocked an orange string two-piece for a gorgeous pose on a Laguna Beach balcony.

The orange bikini looked amazing on Emily’s bronzed skin as she modeled in front of a scenic ocean backdrop.

The triangle top was fastened behind her neck and featured a daring neckline that showcased her curves.

A small X was stitched onto one of the cups, as the brand’s tagline is, “The Only Bathing Suit Company with an X on it,” and she wore matching v-shape bottoms to complete the set.

She wished her followers a happy Friday in the post’s caption, which was liked over 140k times.

Emily Elizabeth rocks polka dots in string bikini snap

Emily holds quite the bikini collection, evident as she posted yet another incredible snap wearing another striking two-piece.

She was pretty in polka dots this time as she modeled the barely-there bikini from the floor of a modern-looking lounge.

The brown triangle top was laden with white polka dots, which matched her string bottoms.

The two-piece showcased her curves in the swimwear post, which she captioned, “me again.”

The model’s long blonde tresses held a gorgeous soft curl which she swept over into a side parting for the sweet snap.

She rocked some glam makeup alongside the two-piece, donning rosy blush on her cheeks and a glossy pink lip.