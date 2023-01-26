It was another day, another bikini for Emily Elizabeth, whose life doesn’t seem too bad.

The influencer shared a bikini picture on her socials with no captions or context, simply serving looks.

Emily posted the shot on her Instagram Stories for her 2.1 million followers on the platform.

The reveal was all about bikinis and beaches, two things that Emily has shown an interest in during her influencing career.

There’s likely a good reason for that choice because Emily’s income is based on her ability to promote brands. Recent posts have seen the model hawking Emily Ratajkowski’s line Inamorata and doing an iconic Calvin Klein shoot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, Emily’s recent post was brand-free, as she simply promoted herself. That decision made all the sense in the world because her followers serve as a built-in audience.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in black bikini on beach

The influencer smiled with her arms behind her back while lounging on the beach. She wore a black supportive bikini top with a string tie on the back and top. Emily paired the black bikini top with matching stringy bottoms. The stunner tilted her head backward and smiled with closed eyes and lavish faux lashes.

Emily’s skin glowed as she soaked up the sun and enjoyed the moment.

Behind Emily, the white sand beach, blue skies, and clear water created a stunning visual.

Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Because Emily has worked so hard in her influencing career, sometimes, she can just stop and smell the proverbial roses.

However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have another promotion up her sleeve.

Emily Elizabeth goes wild in leopard Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski‘s swimwear line, Inamorata, has been a major hit in the influencing world. Although EmRata has served as the model for her swimming garments, she has also received a helping hand from people like Emily Elizabeth.

Last week, the blonde beauty rocked a bikini designed by the Blurred Lines video vixen. Posing from Turks and Caicos, Emily showed fans a glimpse at her blessed life.

The New York native sported the Inamorata Orpheus Top in Leopard, selling at $56. Other popular iterations of the Orpheus Top include Sunrise Zebra, Sage Mauve Floating Figure, and Orange & Mustard Small Dot. The particular cut features a triangle top, with ties at the top and back, keeping the garment in place.

Emily rocked the leopard print top with the Inamorata Neptune Bottoms, also in leopard, with ruching and a low-rise look with a sale price of $56. Other popular versions of the Neptune Bottoms include Blue Floral Zebra Wave, Seafoam Zebra Wave, and Tangerine Sky Floating Figure. The patterns allow for mixing and matching, which influencers do with perfection.

As for the popular influencer, time will tell what brand deal she secures next.