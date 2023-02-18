Emily Elizabeth looked incredible as she posed in a bikini in a recent photo.

The Instagram model showed her followers the result of her dedication to fitness and her Pilates training.

Her skin is tanned in the snap, and she has a fit midriff, which features the desirable ab crack lined down the middle of the abdomen.

In addition, her arms and legs are slender and toned, giving her body the ideal proportions.

Emily’s stunning bikini body has garnered her a huge social media following, particularly on Instagram.

She doesn’t reveal the brand of the stylish bikini she wore for the photoshoot.

Emily poses in a black bikini after a workout

Emily stood seductively behind a white concrete wall with her hands by her side as she gazed into the camera.

In the photo she shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, her blonde locks were styled straight with a middle part.

Emily Elizabeth looked gorgeous in a recent picture. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

She wore a black bikini top that featured a stylish small pink ribbon and matching bottoms.

The snap was a reshare from a photoshoot she had in Manhattan, New York, earlier this month.

She doesn’t share her workout videos, but recently gave her fans a montage video of her time exploring California.

Emily Elizabeth showed her Pilates workout

Emily was featured in a Pilates training video at Brooks Pilates studio.

The session was held by Sarah Brooks, a pilates instructor and founder of the studio.

In the video, shared by the studio’s official Instagram page, the model wore a grey sports bra and black leggings as she performed a series of exercises.

The 24-year-old worked on her hamstrings, glutes, and obliques to tone up her flawless physique.

Emily exercised on a reformer- a device used to increase strength, flexibility, and balance.

In the video, the IG model showed her abdominal strength as she leaned her upper body on an elevated rectangular box and had her hands behind her head.

She had her feet firmly on the reformer, which she pushed and pulled for an intense workout.

The beauty then had her feet crossed with her hands on the rectangular box for another push-and-pull exercise to strengthen her hip flexors.

The fit social media star placed her forearm on the box with her other hand raised to tone up her obliques.

The video finished with Emily getting a nice stretch on the reformer, revealing just a bit of insight into how she keeps herself in bikini shape.