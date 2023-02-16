As millions of couples worldwide celebrated their romance, so did Emily Elizabeth with a sweet message for her man.

The model and influencer posted a picture on her Instagram Stories so that her 2.1 million followers on the platform could share the moment.

As a bikini model and world traveler, most of Emily’s images tend to be solo shots as she frolics at the beach wearing one of her famous bikinis.

She has also spent quite a bit of time striking poses in her luminous apartment, wearing underwear or bikinis as she creates content.

Emily’s latest post was different, however, because it offered a glimpse into her personal life and love.

The blonde beauty shared a sweet embrace with her boyfriend, Garrett, as the sun shone down on the couple.

Emily Elizabeth shares a sweet Valentine’s Day message with a touching picture

Emily’s IG Story showed her and her man, backed by blue and cloudless skies, with just the moon appearing faintly in the corner of the image. The model’s boyfriend, Garrett, appeared at the bottom left-hand corner of the frame, with his skin illuminated by the sun.

Emily placed her arms around Garrett, with the sun adding a glow to her bronzed skin. She closed her eyes and smiled, shrugging her shoulders in delight.

The Boutine LA face wore a yellow bandeau-style bikini with ruching and a knot in the bodice’s center.

Emily’s blonde tresses were straight and stylish, blowing in the wind as she took a moment to show affection.

Emily Elizabeth wished her longtime boyfriend a happy Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Behind the lovebirds were the white sand beaches that served as the backdrop of many of Emily’s images.

The post was a lovely way to celebrate love while allowing fans to learn more about the social media star. It was also a nice deviation from Emily’s typical influencing posts.

But don’t worry because Emily has a lot of influencing content for fans to peruse.

Emily Elizabeth promotes OneOne Swim

Emily promoted influencer-favorite brand OneOne Swim, wearing a stunning bikini by the Florida-based company. OneOne Swim has become well-known for the brand’s use of trendy and stylish color blocking.

As Emily promoted the brand, she wore one of their famous two pieces.

The blonde beauty donned the OneOne Swim Kameron Top in Palmetto, retailing for $65. She paired the colorful top with the Jesse Bottom in Palmetto, retailing for $60.

In Emily’s caption, she revealed that she wished she were in Turks and Caicos. Many of Emily’s beautiful pictures have a Turks and Caicos geotag, as Emily has shown a deep love for the tropical destination.

Emily’s caption read, “take me back to Turks and Caicos.”

And knowing Emily, she’ll likely return in no time.