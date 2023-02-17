Emily Elizabeth has a blessed life, and if you have any doubts — take a look at her recent social media post.

The model just showed a few of her magical experiences with a clip shared on social media. The montage had blue skies, swimsuits, and oceans — all things that tend to draw a crowd.

For those out of the loop, Emily has become increasingly popular on the internet, posting traveling images and swimsuit shots.

Emily has worked hard to curate an ethereal online presence with a lot of luxury and a touch of mystery, which likely contributed to her success.

The blonde beauty has amassed quite a following on social media, including 2.1 million followers on Instagram and 297,400 followers on TikTok.

Emily used the latter platform to share highlights from her world travels. California and its hotspots had a prominent place in the clip, which made sense because Emily used to live there.

Emily Elizabeth shares a scenic montage of her special moments

The clip began with a setting sun, which reflected against ocean water. The water had swimmers and surfers, who soaked up the sun and enjoyed mother nature.

Then, the video transitioned into a colorful Ferris wheel, resembling the Balboa Ferris wheel, located in Newport Beach, California. Next, Emily showed the beautiful and vibrant landscape of Hawaii, followed by the footage of her swimming in a black bikini.

Emily subtly expressed a desire for summer with the backing track she selected for the post. As landscapes flashed on the screen, a narrator read a line from a book by Jenny Han, which became an Amazon Prime series called The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The narrator said, “For me, it was almost like winter didn’t count. Summer was what mattered. My whole life was measured in summers.”

She also showed one of her favorite locations, Turks and Caicos, before revealing a harbor shot and more sunset footage. Her caption read, “Summer.”

It’s no surprise that Emily might be looking forward to summer because one of her most lucrative deals involves posing in swimsuits.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving

Emily made the impulsive decision to move from Newport Beach to Manhattan in September.

Luckily, Emily knew just the company to call to make things happen.

She secured the services of Roadway Moving, the number one moving company in New York City, to fulfill her needs. One of the most popular Roadway Moving services involves coast-to-coast moves, making it an easy choice for Emily.

Emily posed with a Roadway Moving truck on her social media.

The model’s caption read, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!”

Emily also shared a discount code with her followers.