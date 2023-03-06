Emily Elizabeth is all about the swimwear shots on her social media pages, and a girls’ trip to Mexico looked like it was the perfect excuse to get some of those in.

The influencer, who has 2.2 million followers, packed a suitcase full of bikinis for her holiday in the sun, showing off her incredibly toned figure in the ensembles.

There appeared to be no cloud in the sky the entire week when Emily stayed at the Cuixmala resort just outside Guadalajara, Mexico.

The bright blue skies gave major summer vacation energy even though it’s March and frigid cold in several other parts of the world.

Emily shared bikini pictures from the private villa she and her friends were staying at, and it looked like it was the Casa Torre which offers enough space for eight people.

It features four bedrooms, a private infinity pool, a live-in chef and butler, and indoor and outdoor living areas. The gorgeous villa, decorated in a traditional Mexican hacienda style, sits atop a mountain overlooking the ocean below, meaning there are stunning views all around.

Emily Elizabeth shared a throwback bikini shot from Mexico

While Emily Elizabeth had already arrived home, that didn’t stop her from reminiscing about the good times she had on her trip. She recently shared a throwback image with the caption, “take me back.”

Her long blonde hair was tied into braided pigtails, and she wore a big straw hat that gave movie star vibes. Her makeup was in its usual glamorous state, with dark eyebrows, long lashes, and shiny lipgloss.

She wore a blue string bikini with a pink floral pattern that accentuated her svelte waist and exquisite curves and tagged the brand as Frankies Bikinis.

The bikini is listed on the website as the Dexter Floral Thong Bikini Bottom, which costs $115, while the matching Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top costs $88.