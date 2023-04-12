Emily Elizabeth served looks and fielded questions as she enjoyed a day of relaxation and brought fans along for the ride.

The blonde bombshell posted an Instagram Stories series with her 2.3 million followers, and it was an unusual type of share for the blonde beauty.

Emily looked gorgeous as she responded to inquiries about her life.

The 25-year-old answered several questions from her fans, with topics like her favorite place to travel, what food she liked to eat, her relationship status, and more.

The social media Q&A was a slight departure for Emily, who has remained somewhat private. The Connecticut native crafted her social media to emanate an ethereal aesthetic with a hint of mystery. So far, that combination has been a winning formula for Emily.

However, Emily opened up and allowed fans to see a different side to her dynamic personality.

Emily Elizabeth shares her fave bikini by Meshki

In one IG Stories post, a fan asked to see Emily’s favorite bikini.

The influencer obliged and showed her favorite swimsuit, a white ensemble by Australian designer Meshki.

Emily Elizabeth chose her favorite white swimsuit. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Meshki, founded in 2013, features an online boutique specializing in wedding attire, swimwear, and knitwear. The Australian brand touts famous followers like Vanessa Hudgens and The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger.

Another fan, Emily, posed in paradise while wearing her favorite Meshki piece.

Emily donned the Meshki Korina Crochet Bikini Top in White. The garment, which featured adjustable neck and back ties, triangle cups, and crocheting, retailed for $49.

The model paired the top with the matching Korina Crochet Bikini Bottoms in White, retailing for $49. The breathable crochet knit, fashioned from 100 percent acrylic, was stylish and sustainable.

With blue skies and clear water in the background, Emily was a vision as she promoted Meshki.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Biirdee Travel

Emily Elizabeth spends a lot of time traveling as a globetrotter and jet setter.

When Emily decided to go on her latest trip, she knew just the company to call. She secured the services of Biirdiee Travel to get her from Point A to Point B.

Biirdiie Travel is a luxury travel company specializing in business and first-class international air services. Since Emily has a taste for luxury, she used the company to snag a private jet, allowing her to travel peacefully and with extra legroom.

In her caption, she praised the company that made her trip as smooth as possible.

Emily’s caption read, “Thank you @biirdeetravel for making my 16 hour flight easy 🤍🥂.”

Time will tell where Emily flies next.