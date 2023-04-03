Emily Elizabeth gave off some major goddess vibes as she struck a pose in the Maldives and lived it up in what appeared to be a literal screensaver.

The Instagram influencer has been all about the latest swimwear, highlighting her incredible curves as she enjoys vacation after vacation this year in the warmest and sunniest climates.

She’s currently staying at The Ritz-Carlton, which features overwater villas with massive doors opening out from the bedrooms where guests can jump straight into the ocean or relax in a pool.

Villas cost upwards of $2.000 a night and can be booked depending on whether you want a private pool or beach.

Emily has been staying in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Garrett Totten, who recently proposed to her while on the trip. Her new fiance gets major points for the stunning engagement location, and it’s sure to be a memory the pair will cherish forever.

The blonde bombshell has been making the most of her Ritz-Carlton villa, taking stunning photos in front of aesthetically pleasing, spotless backgrounds.

In her most recent post, she showed off a one-piece swimsuit which is not her usual look, though it did feature several cut-outs. It was a cream-colored piece with a low-cut neckline and a tie in the middle with cut-outs on the sides.

She kept her hair in what has become a standard vacation style, braided pigtails.

Emily sent kisses and hugs to her followers, writing in the caption, “xoxo.”

Emily Elizabeth enjoyed an aesthetically pleasing breakfast in the Maldives

Emily has been posting like crazy while on her trip, which isn’t surprising given the gorgeous backdrop she found herself in.

She showed off the most influencer-worthy breakfast ever, enjoying delectable waffles, mixed tropical fruits, and smoothies on a floating tray in the pool.

Of course, she just had to pose with it, and it almost looked too pretty to eat though she likely enjoyed every delicious bite after getting her photo-op.

Emily posed in a black string bikini in the pool that overlooked the clear blue ocean and captioned her shot with a simple plate and silverware emoji.

Emily wore Gymshark activewear on a past trip to Hawaii

Though she doesn’t often talk about her diet or fitness, it’s clear from her incredibly toned figure that Emily works out. She showed off her activewear style in a previous shot, wearing an ensemble from influencer favorite, Gymshark.

She wore high-waisted gray leggings and emphasized her toned abs along with the Gymshark Bandeau Sports Bra in pink, which cost $32. It features a simple design that looks like a tank top with spaghetti straps and comes in seven different colors.

The brand recently dropped its new Seamless Collection, which includes several high-waisted leggings that give a flattering shape, sports bras, and long-sleeve shirts.

The new Adapt Animal Seamless Sports Bra comes in four different colors and costs $45. It features crossed material in the front with an extra supportive racerback with several crossed straps.

Keep an eye on Emily’s Instagram, as we’ll likely be seeing some wedding-planning content and more bikini pictures coming up now that it’s almost summer.