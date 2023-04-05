Nothing but beautiful, sunny views have consumed Emily Elizabeth’s life lately, and her recent share was certainly no exception.

The 24-year-old model shared a stellar shot of herself as she struck a pose along the Fari Islands.

Even though Emily was only reminiscing about her last trip there, her vivid memories certainly brought her back in spirit.

In the picturesque shot, the blonde bombshell brought her fans back with her to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, which is located on the Fari Islands.

The Ritz-Carlton is a luxurious, five-star hotel that is known for its high-rated hospitality.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With that in mind, it only made sense as to why Emily gravitated toward that hotel as she celebrated her much-needed getaway in the most luxurious way possible.

Emily Elizabeth is glowing as she strikes a pose while overlooking the ocean

Emily was kind enough to share her mini R&R getaway in the form of one heavenly picture that she posted on her Instagram feed.

In the post, the model posed with one hand on her hat while the other rested gently along her leg.

For her beach look, Emily chose a matching white bikini set. The stunning set included a ribbed-textured bikini top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Both pieces looked gorgeous on the model as the white set perfectly complemented her tanned complexion while also accentuating her slender yet toned physique.

She coordinated the bright white set with a cream-colored beach hat. The oversized hat featured a thick band along the center and further covered Emily’s eyes for the shot.

The blonde beauty decided to go light with the accessories for this island getaway as she donned a small silver bracelet and a chunky diamond ring.

She also rocked a shiny set of freshly manicured nails while her long blonde locks were placed behind her back.

Overall, Emily looked phenomenal while she enjoyed her little slice of paradise.

The post was captioned, “Already missing this place.”

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving

When Emily isn’t on her many tropical getaways, she’s helping promote some of her favorite companies.

Back in the early fall, the model had decided to pack up her bags, as she had been living on the West Coast in California.

However, Emily wanted a change of scenery, so she moved back to the Big Apple.

In another IG share, the socialite kindly gave a shoutout to the company that helped her move across the country.

Emily further introduced Roadway Moving, which is a highly reliable team that is considered a top-rated moving company in New York City.

The company started back in 2008 and has been steadily growing ever since. Overall, Roadway Moving is dedicated to providing its customers with stress-free moving experiences that will result in a five-star review.

However, for this particular post, Emily happily stood in front of the purple-colored Roadway truck as she donned a sporty, all-black fit.

The black fit included a pair of high-waisted leggings and a cutesy, one-shoulder crop top. She coordinated the all-black fit with a pair of comfy white sneakers while she held her fluffy white pup in her one hand.

In the end, Emily looked stunning while helping promote her favorite moving company.

The post was captioned, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!🤪 use my code “therealemily10″ for 10% off your next move!”