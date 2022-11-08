Emily Elizabeth shows off her incredible physique. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth indeed turned some heads and lured in some wandering eyes in another recent share.

The social media influencer and model looked phenomenal as she not only gave her fans one gorgeous view to indulge in but instead two.

Emily was captured along the waters of Laguna Beach as she gently leaned up against the balcony as the beautiful blue ocean was spotted in the background.

Emily looked effortlessly gorgeous as she posed in her tiny bikini while staring into the distance.

She seemed to be enjoying her time by the ocean as she looked relaxed and carefree, with a slight smile present on her face.

The blonde beauty was kind enough to share this special treat with her 2 million Instagram followers.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in her vibrant bikini

The model certainly didn’t shy away from the camera when it came down to showcasing a little extra skin.

In a recent post, Emily gifted her followers with a mesmerizing view of both the ocean and her incredible physique as the shot made for a rather picturesque scene.

The blonde beauty stood with confidence, holding onto the railing behind her as she sported a vibrant orange bikini.

The bikini she wore was a matching orange set which was also a classic fit. The teeny bikini top hugged her chest and torso perfectly while the two thin spaghetti straps wrapped up behind her neck.

The matching bikini bottoms were a classic, cheeky, low-rise fit that rested gently amongst the model’s hips.

Emily wore her long blonde hair in light waves that beautifully flowed down along her back.

She simply captioned the post, “Happy Friday 💭,” and she tagged in the bikini clothing brand Boutine Los Angeles.

Emily has a whopping 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and they love her posts; this one quickly racked up over 140,000 likes.

Emily Elizabeth loves a bikini beach photoshoot

The model is quite partial to a bikini shot at the beach. She recently shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a barely there two-piece bikini. The top featured horizontal stripes in red and white, while the bottoms were a simple solid color with thin straps around her waist.

Emily was standing on a wooden walkway with the beach and the ocean spreading out behind her. She accessorized with a tan-colored wide-brimmed sunhat and a skateboard under her arm. She also had a golden necklace and matching bracelet.

She captioned the pic, “throwback.”

And in yet another bikini shot, Emily posed lying on the sand in a stunning pink and white bikini. The blonde bombshell was in Newport Beach, California, to soak up the rays and show off her amazingly toned physique.

She smiled enigmatically at the camera and wrote, “California soon 😎”

Emily Elizabeth works with Roadway Moving

In another recent share, Emily teamed up with Roadway Moving as the moving and storage company assisted her with her travels back to New York City.

The model had been living on the West Coast in California but impulsively decided to move back to the Big Apple.

In the post, the influencer wore a sporty, all-black fit as she held her small white pup in her hand.

Emily wore a pair of black, high-waisted leggings and further styled it with a cropped black top. The top was a one-shoulder tank top which left one side of her chest and shoulder uncovered.

She further styled it with a pair of white socks and a pair of classic white sneakers.

Emily looked gorgeous as she smiled at her dog while her wavy hair fell down the front of her body.

The purple Roadway Moving truck was spotted in the background as the model posed in front of it, prepared for the big move.

She captioned the post, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC! 🤪 use my code ‘therealemily10’ for 10% off your next move!”

The post received over 200 comments from her fans and followers.