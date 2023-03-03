Emily Elizabeth soaked up some rays in Mexico as she enjoyed a girl’s holiday at the Cuixmala resort, just outside Guadalajara.

The influencer, who boasts 2.2 million followers on Instagram, has a page full of bikinis, sunshine, and refreshing pools. While most of those are from Florida she does occasionally enjoy trips to faraway lands such as Turks and Caicos.

Of course, her trip to the country of tacos and unreal beaches has led to even more swimwear pictures, and it’s all been in the name of a good time.

Emily must have packed a suitcase full of bikinis as she has been seen in several different styles and colors. Her most recent look was a light pink number that flattered her bronzed skin tone beautifully and emphasized her hourglass curves.

She stood in front of an open white window with wood shutters that gave a very rustic feel, as blue skies and palm trees were seen in the background.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She leaned against the window frame with her arms behind her and stared innocently at the camera, appearing completely relaxed after such a lovely holiday.

Her long blonde hair was styled in braided pigtails and her makeup was youthful and fresh with long lashes and light pink lipgloss.

Emily captioned the sweet shot, “What a life 🤍.”

Emily Elizabeth wore a pink bikini from the Victoria’s Secret x Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration

Emily’s pink bikini featured a thicker halter neck while the bottoms had strings on the side, and the trim was white. A tiny little heart could be seen in the corner of each piece, adding a fun, romantic vibe to the swimsuit.

Her bikini was from the Victoria’s Secret x Frankie’s Bikinis collaboration, which has dozens of looks on the website.

She wore the Estella Bikini Top in the color Pink Ice, which costs $60 and comes in other patterns including Heaven on Earth and Frosted Lily.

The matching bottoms are called the Alessa Bikini Bottoms costing $50, though they only come in Pink Ice or Dark Angel.

The Los Angeles-based brand also has a one-piece style with cut-outs as part of the collaboration, as well as boy shorts and sarongs.

Victoria’s Secret also sells Frankie’s Bikinis swimwear on the website that is not part of the collaboration, including the Colby Eyelet Shine Bikini Top for $100, and the matching bottoms for $95.

Both of those pieces have big pink ruffles throughout and a tie in the middle, putting a unique spin on the basic string bikini style.

Emily was seen stepping out of the pool in a black bikini

Emily brought some more modern, intense bikini styles with her on holiday, one of which she showed in a video clip recently.

She was seen stepping out of the pool in a black bikini that completely flattered her figure, with her soaking wet hair slicked back behind her.

She was as beautiful as ever as she looked at the camera with a confident stare and Rendezvous by Rufus Du Sol played in the background.