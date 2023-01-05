Emily Elizabeth is stunning in her Calvin Klein underwear as she poses for a chic industrial vibe. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

The future looks bright for model Emily Elizabeth, who started 2023 on a good foot, striking a pose in Calvin Klein underwear.

The New York native has enjoyed increasing popularity on social media platforms like Instagram.

It isn’t hard to see why Emily has achieved such success with her vibrant Instagram feed, featuring traveling pictures across the world.

Emily chose her IG as the platform to share her latest image, featuring a chic industrial vibe.

Emily took a break from her jet-set lifestyle to try her hand at modeling, working her angles while on a stool.

Although Emily hid the public like count, it would be fair to assume that a decent amount of her 2.1 million followers appreciated the post.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in her Calvin Klein underwear

Emily’s latest picture was stripped down and casual, with the blonde beauty posing in front of a neutral background.

Emily appeared to wear the bestselling Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette in the color grey, which retails for $30.

She paired the bralette with matching a grey Modern Cotton Thong, also by Calvin Klein, retailing for $20.

Natural light shone down on her body, revealing a healthy and bronzed glow.

Emily sat up straight with her hands on either side of the black stool beneath her.

She tilted her head down and smiled while gazing at the camera.

Emily bent her legs and pointed her toes, showing the definition in her core.

Her blonde tresses featured a center part and loose waves cascaded down her back.

The picture was slightly grainy, which has become Emily’s aesthetic. The soft focus made it hard to see her face clearly, but her glossy lips and natural glow were evident.

Although Emily’s hair was still blonde, she rocked a slightly darker shade with honey-colored undertones.

Her caption referenced this fact and read, “darker hair days.”

Emily’s new hair color signified a potential trend of change for the model. She recently moved from California back to New York.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving

Emily got a helping hand when she abruptly moved to New York on a whim.

She shared a picture with her dog, geotagging Newport Beach and thanking Roadway Moving for helping with the cross-country move.

Her caption read, “Shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC! use my code ‘therealemily10’ for 10% off your next move!”

The future looks bright for Emily Elizabeth as she starts 2023 on a high note.