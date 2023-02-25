Emily Elizabeth proved she’s ready for summer as she shared yet another shot of herself in a bathing suit, sticking to her main aesthetic of bikinis and bronzed skin.

Of course, she has a few bikinis that are favored more than others, despite having many in a variety of colors, patterns, and styles.

The influencer, who has amassed a staggering 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone, shared a cozy picture of herself lying in what appeared to be her bedroom as she looked at the camera with a small smile and a gaze.

Her long blonde hair cascaded down her side as she leaned on one arm with her legs elongated and flattered her fit frame with the pose.

Emily had her makeup fully done, with dark eyebrows, a glamorous cat-eye, and light pink lipstick that gave her a youthful, fresh look.

The all-white background drew attention to her brown and white polka-dotted bikini, which featured a string halter neck and string bottoms in a simple style.

The influencer has worn the bathing suit before in several different Instagram shots, including one in which she was standing with her socks on. She told followers in the caption that it was her favorite bikini, so it’s not surprising she’s worn it at least three times since September.

Emily Elizabeth enjoyed a European excursion last summer

Despite practically living in a bikini, Emily is an avid traveler and shared pictures from her European adventures in May of last year.

Emily visited Paris and London during what was her 24th birthday, and she made sure to get the quintessential Parisian tourist shots in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

She even got a shot in front of the famous red telephone booths in London, though she made sure to carry a big yellow umbrella due to the unruly English weather.

Emily endorsed Bamba Swim

Before her European excursion, Emily enjoyed a Hawaiian vacation in January last year and endorsed one of her favored swimwear brands, Bamba Swim.

Pronounced Bum-ba, Bamba Swim is an Australian swimwear brand that takes inspiration from the 80s with high-waisted styles and bright colors.

They write in the description, “Inspired by the 80s that birthed a generation of empowered women who showcased the true meaning of comfort in their own skin.”

Emily wore a pale yellow bikini from the brand as she stood in the water against a sunset, looking ready for a swim and enjoying the warm temperatures.

Emily wore the Amore bottoms in the color lemon, which cost $79, along with the matching Malibu top, also in lemon and retailing for $79 as well.

Keep an eye on Emily’s social media page for more bikini inspiration.