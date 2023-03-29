Emily Elizabeth appears to be spending her entire winter in enviable locations with sun, sand, warm temperatures, and refreshing oceans.

The influencer, who boasts a massive 2.2 million Instagram followers, has been all over the world in recent months.

She spent time at the Cuixmala resort in Mexico on a girl’s holiday, went on an adventurous trip to Dubai, and now appears to be on a relaxing couples’ vacation in the Maldives.

Emily hasn’t had a hard time working on her tan either, with the intense sun appearing to always be on her side, and she showed off her bronzed glow in a recent post.

The blonde bombshell stood in front of an incredibly clear blue ocean on a balcony with a private pool that gave off major James Bond energy. The weather was clearly in her favor, with blue skies and perfect puffy clouds that reflected off the pool water, looking like a screensaver.

Emily jutted her hip out to the side and looked off into the distance as her blonde beach waves cascaded down her back behind her.

Emily Elizabeth wore a crochet bikini from the Australian brand Meshki

Of course, the most stunning part of the photo was Emily herself, who posed in a white string bikini that featured the basic style of a halter neck as well as strings on the sides of the bottoms.

It had a crochet print covering the cups, and the bottoms were also crochet but with a dotted pattern around the trim.

Her swimsuit was from Meshki, an Australian brand that also sells regular clothing, outerwear, activewear, accessories, and even wedding dresses.

Emily wore the KORINA bikini, which costs $49 for the top and $49 for the bottoms as well.

The brand is currently having a sale on tops, bottoms, and dresses. Several of the long dresses are marked down by 30%, including the Sadie, which is a light pink maxi dress in a silky material that would be entirely comfortable for laying in bed as well as for a night on the town.

Emily got engaged to her boyfriend Garrett Ryan Tottenon vacation in the Maldives

The influencer recently got engaged on her trip to the Maldives, and her new fiance Garrett Ryan Totten couldn’t wait to tell his followers as he shared a post of the happy couple.

An adorable picture of Emily and Garrett showed her with a massively surprised face in front of a set-up on the beach as he got down on one knee.

Garrett captioned the post, “Forever with you 🤍.”

Keep an eye on Emily’s Instagram, as we’ll hopefully be seeing some wedding-planning content coming up.