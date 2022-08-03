Emily Elizabeth in string bikini thrills with pool tan lines

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Emily Elizabeth is delighting fans with new swimwear content as she enjoys a refreshing leg dip and shows off her sensational tan.

The rising Instagram star, followed by 1.9 million, posted a quick story for her rising fanbase last night, showing off her summer-ready body and her tan lines, plus some stylish swimwear.

Opting out of showing her face and only appearing from the waist down, the blonde beauty showed off her toned and shapely legs while dangling them into an outdoor swimming pool, proving that her day job involves living the high life.

Going a bit hot dogs or legs, Emily showed off her pins while in a very skimpy string-tied pair of bikini bottoms, opting for a classic black shade for the tiny piece of fabric.

“FREE,” she wrote in caps.

The story will only remain live for 24 hours.

Emily is enjoying a massive popularity streak in 2022. Her online earnings also seem to cover her expenses as she rocks an endlessly-stylish wardrobe and enjoys some jet-setting – posts have this year tagged her on both sides of the U.S. coast, plus in Europe, where she visited both London, U.K., and France’s Paris capital.

Emily Elizabeth climbing the ranks as Instagram model

1.9 million followers isn’t to be sniffed at, although Emily has a way before reaching the near 20-million-strong following seen by model Demi Rose. Also mega-popular is Colorado-born swimwear model and clothing designer Sommer Ray.

“To become an Instagram influencer, the first thing you need to do is find a niche that suits your personality. This needs to be something you’re passionate about. Something in which you have a good deal of knowledge and interest,” expert Shane Barker advises, adding, “Remember, your bio is one of the first things that a brand or a potential follower will see on your account. So if you want to know how to become an Instagram influencer and make money, you need to first learn how to create an attention-grabbing Instagram bio.”

Emily Elizabeth shares little about herself

Emily’s bio is actually blank, save a Linktree link.

While she boasts no celebrity followers, it’s a different story when it comes to who she’s following.

Emily keeps tabs on supermodels Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, reality stars Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, singer Justin Bieber, plus Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

To see what Emily posts next, give her IG a follow.