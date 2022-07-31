Emily Elizabeth in string bikini flaunts weekend tan lines

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is back in her bikini, this time with some tan lines action.

The rising Instagram model now boasts 1.9 million fans – all likely appreciated the share landing on their feeds this weekend.

Emily, who often updates from beachy locations and recently shouted out her beloved Hawaii, sizzled indoors on Sunday, this as she modeled a barely-there and beyond tiny bikini to flaunt her figure

Padding around as she delighted her followers and reposted from her TikTok, the blonde beauty paraded around her fierce body in a stringy black bikini with light stud detailing.

Going for a patch-on finish and staying barefoot while walking slowly away from a window with semi-sheer drapes, Emily highlighted her slim legs and tiny waist, plus her ample assets, also showing off visible tan lines – both up top and down below.

A confident smile and hair preen completed the video – fans watching it on TikTok saw Emily write: “Tan lines.”

Also known for celebrating tan lines is fellow bikini lover and reality star, Kristin Cavallari.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily has clocked over 144,000 views for her IG post, one coming in the wake of a headline-making ocean exit that sent out major 007 Bond Girl vibes.

Towards the end of July, Emily wowed while wading out of ocean waters and in a plunging black bikini, writing: “HAPPY FRIDAY” as the footage showed her partly in slow motion.

Emily Elizabeth likely earning big dough on OnlyFans

Emily isn’t name-dropping brands on Instagram, which suggests she may be all set on the earnings front from her OnlyFans.

The adult platform is known for bringing in big bucks for both celebrities and models – fellow bombshells Hannah Palmer, Demi Rose, and Veronika Rajek are all on the platform.

As to how Emily spends her cash, the recent Dior accessories on her Instagram offer a hint.

Emily Elizabeth sizzles in Calvin Klein undies

Emily largely shares bikini or skimpy outfit posts, and these have included some famous brands.

She’s stunned fans while in stretchy Calvin Klein underwear and socks, opting out of mentioning the American label in her caption – everyone knows the logo, though. Calvin Klein has, in the past, been fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner, plus pop singer Justin Bieber. CK faces now include model Kaia Gerber and Squid Game star HoYeon Jung.

Emily follows 26-year-old Kendall, plus supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, singer Miley Cyrus, and reality star Kourtney Kardashian.