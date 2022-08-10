Emily Elizabeth in skimpy floral bikini highlights tan lines

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is stunning as she shows off her curves in a bandeau floral bikini.

The Instagram star, followed by 1.9 million, put her fit figure on show earlier this week, posting as she lounged around in a girly bikini and even flaunted some tan lines.

Posting as she makes headlines for soaking up the sun during a Hawaii getaway, Emily stunned fans from a furnished balcony, posing and preening herself as she sat on a cushioned and oversized gray couch and amid matching balcony railings.

Folding her legs while leaning her body weight back on one arm, the swimwear queen opted for a figure-flaunting and strapless bikini, showing off her toned abs and shapely legs in her skimpy beachwear, also going for a hoop clasp look that drew attention to her chest.

Smiling and delivering a boomerang as she placed one hand to her head, then back to her waist, the American sensation seemed to be enjoying teasing her fans – she offered no caption as she kept things mysterious.

Emily had last posted from a balcony overlooking semi-cloudy skies and high-rises, this as she showcased her enviable frame in a striped bikini and white t-shirt – the latter was lifted as Emily channeled mogul Kim Kardashian’s recent style.

Tagging herself in Oahu, Hawaii, Emily dropped only a balloon emoji for her caption.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in cute summer jeans look

Emily tends to stick to the skimpier side of the spectrum, but she will show off the occasional covered-up look.

Earlier this month, the popular star showed off a summery and girly jeans outfit, pairing her denim with a tight and buttercup-yellow printed top that showed off her abs.

The low-cut number also highlighted Emily’s golden tan – she posed with her hair down and sending out a confident smile while standing near a door.

Emily Elizabeth all set for attracting brand deals

Emily doesn’t influence for clothing labels, although offers are likely coming in – here, she bucks the trend seen by the likes of fellow models Hannah Palmer, Veronika Rajek, and Abby Dowse.

“Starting an IG model career with nothing but great earnings in mind is not a good way to go. Start small, develop your brand, make them notice you. With some effort and dedication, you might one day become one of those top-tier queens,” Trend Hero advises aspiring models and influencers.