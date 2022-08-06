Emily Elizabeth in skimpy bikini stuns on Hawaii balcony

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is enjoying major travel perks as she soaks up the sun in Hawaii.

The American model and social media star, followed by 1.9 million users on Instagram, updated her account shortly before the weekend, posting a sizzling swimwear shot and confirming she’s spending time in Oahu.

Showing off her fit figure while posing against her hotel room’s balcony railings, the blonde made it bikini game strong in a skimpy two-piece, also adding in a cropped white tee – not a million miles off what mogul Kim Kardashian has been doing this year.

Highlighting her rock-hard abs, tiny waist, and sculpted legs, Emily went colorful in her multicolor bikini briefs, also peeping hints of her matching top as she rolled her tee up to her bust.

Gazing to the side and a little behind her, Emily flaunted the perks of her location as fans also saw semi-cloudy skies behind her – the balcony also opened up onto views of distant high-rises.

Tagging herself in Oahu, Hawaii, Emily used only a balloon emoji for her caption.

Emily shares little about herself on social media, but fans do know that she loves to travel.

In 2022, she’s pinned herself at both side of the U.S., enjoying time in both California and New York. She’s also hit up Europe, where her travels included a stop in Paris, France, plus British capital, London.

Emily Elizabeth is building her following fast

Competition is stiff between Instagram’s swim faces – while superstars including Demi Rose and Sommer Ray have followings of over 19 and 26 million, respectively, it’s hard to build up the fanbase.

Trend Hero advises that becoming a successful influencer “takes some time and effort. But most importantly, don’t try IG modeling if earning money is your only goal. If you make monetization your topmost priority, you will most likely not succeed. Do it only if you have something to say and something to show. If you are capable of thinking out of the box, showcasing every side of your life and not only high-end glamour shots, then go for it.”

Emily Elizabeth stuns in white bikini while poolside

On July 20, Emily posted from an undisclosed location as she stunned fans while arching her back poolside.

Throwing back her head for a bombshell moment, the star showcased her gym-honed physique in a halterneck bikini white, going high-waisted and with a figure-flaunting finish.

“Glowing,” she captioned the photo.