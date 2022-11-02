Emily Elizabeth in skimpy bikini is California dreaming

Emily Elizabeth showed off her killer curves in a bikini. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Breathtaking model Emily Elizabeth was too hot to handle in a beachy snap she shared yesterday to mark an upcoming trip to California.

The gorgeous New Yorker posed on her side as she rested on a towel in the sand, wearing a tiny bikini.

The skimpy pink swimsuit with white edges clung to her body beautifully and showed off her fit physique.

In fact, if you were to look up “chiseled abs” in the dictionary, this is probably the photo that would pop up.

Emily’s long blonde hair blew in the ocean breeze as her piercing blue eyes gazed off into the distance.

She completed the post with a caption reading, “California soon 😎.”

Of course, with a body like that, it should be no surprise that Emily has shared plenty of other eye-catching bikini pics.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily Elizabeth shared throwback beach bikini photo while holding skateboard

Last week, Emily took to social media with a jaw-dropping photo of herself in a revealing striped bikini by the ocean.

The barely there white bottoms sat high on her hips, allowing the influencer’s enviable curves to take center stage.

Emily accessorized with a chic tan fedora over her straight locks and a few pieces of dainty jewelry.

The popular social media personality could also be seen holding a skateboard against her toned tummy.

Emily’s fans hit the comment section hard with the heart-eyes emojis, writing things like “🔥🔥 never a bad post! Always so damn beautiful! 😍😍,” and “So stunning babes😍😍😍.”

Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth posed in skimpy orange bikini for Boutine Los Angeles partnership

Just so everyone knows who to thank for many of her steamy swimsuit snaps, Emily is a brand ambassador for Boutine Los Angeles, a thriving bathing suit company.

The established influencer quickly became one of the most recognizable Instagram models by consistently promoting various clothing and swimsuit brands on her page.

The photo shared in early October showed Emily looking perfect as she leaned against a balcony that overlooked the ocean.

The pale shade of the two-piece accentuated her sun-kissed complexion, and it was impossible not to notice her sculpted figure as she glanced over her shoulder.

Emily added the caption, “Happy Friday 💭,” to the share.

Emily currently has 2 million followers on Instagram, and given how well things are going for her, it wouldn’t be a shock to see that number double in 2023!