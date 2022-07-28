Emily Elizabeth in plunging bikini offers ‘more’

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is reminding fans where they can see more of her.

The rising Instagram star and model now boasts 1.9 million Instagram followers, although her story this week seemed less fussed about upping the fanbase count and more into getting her OnlyFans account more traction.

Posting a sizzling bikini shot as she flaunted her curves, the blonde wowed fans while in a plunging two-piece, showing off her ample assets and tiny waist while inviting fans to get hooked on her.

The photo showed Emily on a white towel and posing amid golden sands overlooking ocean waters. Posing under blue skies and cocking her head while delivering a slight smile, the U.S.-based star added in shades as she matched her eyewear to her black swimwear, and it was a revealing finish.

While highlighting her figure, the stunner wrote:



“MORE of me.” The redirect took fans to Emily’s OnlyFans page.

Emily hasn’t revealed what she earns from adult platform OnlyFans, but one thing seems clear. With next-to-no brand shout-outs on her Instagram, the star likely isn’t tempted by the influencing gigs floating around Instagram.

While fellow models including Veronika Rajek and Sierra Skye shout out labels including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, Emily seems all set. She is, however, partial to showing off the odd brand logo, and has done so with Calvin Klein via an underwear photo.

Emily Elizabeth likely doing okay on OnlyFans

In 2021, NY Post quoted a report from MrQ as it stated that OnlyFans faces can earn as much as 270 times the average worker income.

“Among the most popular accounts with listed subscribers, gem101 ranks as the highest earner, with an estimated [$29.4 million] in annual income, earning an eye-watering [$2.49 million] each month. This comes from a $29 subscription charge per month and 102,800 subscribers to the account,” it reported.

Known for their OnlyFans presence are celebrities including rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods, plus models Lyna Perez and Hannah Palmer.

Emily Elizabeth stuns fans in bikini

On July 2, Emily delighted her followers with fresh swimwear snaps. Posing indoors and from a chic living room with fuzzy tub chairs and a rug to match, the bombshell showed off her sensational silhouette while in a polka-dot and stringy bikini while seated on the floor.

Sending out a slight smile as she wore her blonde locks down, Emily teased fans with a little direct eye contact, writing: “Me again.” She tagged herself in Los Angeles, CA.