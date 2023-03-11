Whether she is soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos or hanging out in her New York City apartment, Emily Elizabeth keeps fans in the loop regarding her daily happenings.

In a recent social media post, Emily struck a pose in an olive-green bikini.

The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a single picture with her 2.2 million followers on the platform.

Although Emily’s like count wasn’t visible, it would be fair to assume that a number of fans double-tapped the post.

Emily’s post featured a few of her signature themes, including a dreamy appearance and a mysterious caption.

She wrote, “made you look” in the caption accompanying the post.

Emily Elizabeth strikes a pose in green with a social media share

The new share saw Emily on her side with bronzed skin and a toned physique.

The model adjusted her top while lounging on a white sheet, encompassing the entire backdrop. A ray of light shined on the gorgeous model from the side, creating a sultry silhouette in the background.

Emily’s hair was voluminous, with highlights and loose waves cascading past her shoulders. She sported lavish lashes and rosy cheeks with a beautifully made-up face.

The New York resident rocked acrylics with French-manicured tips and a few rings.

Although Emily has seen success as an influencer, she didn’t tag a brand in her latest post.

But previous posts have shown Emily promoting her favorite brands, like Inamorata and Boutine LA.

Before moving to Manhattan last September, Emily lived in Newport Beach, where she regularly made trips to Los Angeles. Therefore, Emily was a natural fit as a brand ambassador for Boutine LA.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Boutine LA

Boutine LA has enjoyed growing popularity, with a physical location in Santa Monica and an online presence. The designer has found a niche in the swimsuit market with stretchy fabric and quick-drying material.

The company has appeared to thrive with the help of influencers like Emily. Another famous fan of Boutine LA includes jiu-jitsu fighter Gezary Matuda, who follows the brand’s IG account.

The Los Angeles-based company cleverly calls its ambassadors Boutine babes.

As a Boutine babe, Emily promoted the company in October, adding a geotag of Newport Beach. She posed from a balcony with cloudy skies and ocean water creating a magnificent backdrop.

She wore the Boutine LA Peachy Bikini Top II, with a quick-drying material and a price tag of $55.

Emily paired the top with the Boutine LA hardware-free Peach Chic 80s Bottoms with a price tag of $40.

The blonde bombshell showed that peach was definitely her color in the stunning image.