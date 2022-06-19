Emily Elizabeth in bikini sunbathe proves her popularity

Emily Elizabeth smiles from a car. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is proving her popularity during a bikini-clad sunbathe as fans rush to like and comment.

The Instagram sensation, followed by 1.9 million, was swimwear game strong as she posted a weekend update, sharing her glam poolside setting and flaunting her famous figure in a plunging halter bikini.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in red bikini for poolside sunbathe

The California-based sensation sent out chilled vibes as she struck a poolside pose, with the camera also taking in sun-drenched pool waters and terraces flanked by tall palms.

Showing off her toned abs and hips as she highlighted her assets, the beauty leaned her weight on one arm while in a hot red bikini, going skimpy and high cut and folding one leg as she also closed her eyes.

Wearing her blonde locks down, Emily delivered a soft and content smile, writing:

“Did you miss me” with a fun tongue-out emoji and a red heart one.

Emily has disabled numbers of likes to her post, similar to reality star Khloe Kardashian who has done the same, but plenty of comments came in, and it looks like fans are glad to see her back. “Yesss,” topped comments, with another fan writing: “The best profile.”

Also commenting with a “wow babe” was Bang Energy model Lauren Dascalo.

Comments to Emily Elizabeth’s post. Pic credit: @Emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily tends to opt out of brand shout-outs on her Instagram, but she isn’t above showing her love of certain labels. Back on May 28 and while posing in socks, the star flaunted her fit figure in light gray Calvin Klein underwear. Looking innocent as she rested her chin on her hand, the blonde tagged herself in New York City. Calvin Klein is fronted by stars including model Kaia Gerber and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon.

Emily Elizabeth shows off travel perks on social media

The jet-setter does offer geotags to place her. In May, she flew out to Paris, France, where updates saw her visiting the famous Versailles Chateau. Emily also visited the Pyramide du Louvre as she soaked up the sights. Earlier that month, and going for British vibes, Emily hit up British capital London, where a photo showed her by a traditional red-painted phone box as she posed with an umbrella.

Emily clearly has her eye on Hollywood. She follows celebrities including Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus, billionaire mogul Kim Kardashian, plus Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. Her bio is relatively blank, though, only announcing her “CA” location.