Emily Elizabeth in bikini makes ocean Bond girl exit

Emily Elizabeth poses close up. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth is stunning fans as she channels her inner Bond Girl in a new video.

Posting for her one million+ followers, the rising social media star and model embraced moves made iconic by 007 James Bond actress Halle Berry back in 2002, giving it her own twist and thrilling her fans in the process.

Posting shortly before the weekend, the blonde shared a moment from a vacation, showing off her stunning figure and killer curves and reminding fans that her workouts are paying off.

Footage showed the California native waist-deep in turquoise ocean waters.

Shot a little in slow motion, Emily flaunted her toned abs and cleavage while in a plunging and barely-there bikini in black, emerging from the waters while soaking wet and walking slowly towards the camera.

Emily wore her long locks down, kicking off dramatically as she lifted her head and back from the seas before smiling a little as she neared the lens.

Taking to her caption, the popular star wrote: “HAPPY FRIDAY.”

Emily’s Instagram might not differ from the feeds of other swimwear faces on Instagram, but there is something different. Despite her 1.9 million-strong following, Emily isn’t shouting out brands – chances are labels including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing have approached her for her influencing potential.

Emily Elizabeth stuns arching back in bikini

Emily, who is on OnlyFans and likely covers her lifestyle expenses with her earnings from the adult platform, last stunned fans on Wednesday last week, posting from a poolside terrace as she arched her back and closed her eyes.

Showing off her stunning body in a white string bikini with chain detailing, the 24-year-old wrote, “Glowing.”

Emily offers little info about herself on Instagram. Fans do, however, see regular geotags in New York or California, plus the odd international destination. Emily has traveled to Turks and Caicos this year. In May, she jetted out to Europe and hit up the French capital of Paris, visiting major sites, including Versailles.

Emily Elizabeth racking up followers

Emily’s fanbase is fast rising. While she is not followed by any major celebrities, she’s definitely got her eye on Hollywood. Emily follows KarJenner family members Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, plus model sister Kendall Jenner. She also keeps tabs on Canadian singer Justin Bieber, pop star Miley Cyrus, and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

For more from Emily and to see what she posts next, give her Instagram a follow.