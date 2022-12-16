Emily Elizabeth is stunning in a photo montage as she looks back with fondness at her exciting year. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily Elizabeth has enjoyed a whirlwind year, and although 2022 hasn’t yet ended, the model decided to look back at some special moments.

The New York native has become increasingly popular on social media, thanks to her classic good looks and scenic travels worldwide.

Her latest social media share reflected some of her most picturesque moments, as she posed in London, Venice, and Paris.

The jet-setting beauty shared a jam-packed carousel of pictures on Instagram featuring her best-traveling shots.

Emily treated her 2.1 million Instagram followers to the 2022 memories.

She wrote in a caption accompanying the pictures, “What a year,” adding an airplane emoji for good measure.

Emily Elizabeth poses in a bikini with reflection on year

The first image featured Emily in rainy London, posing in front of one of the signature red phone booths in the city. She rocked a leather coat, a black bandeau with a miniskirt, and sneakers, keeping things trendy yet casual for the gorgeous shot.

The second shot showed the stunning Northern Lights, a natural phenomenon that many know about but few experience in person.

A swipe right was of Emily floating around in crystal clear ocean water with her toes pointed. Her blonde tresses were slicked back and wet, and she wore sunglasses to protect her eyes.

In the next image, Emily shared the beautiful hut where she stayed in the lap of luxury while surrounded by water.

Emily hit the slopes in the next shot, shredded snow, and showed her fun that occurred year-round.

Another picture showed the beautiful New York City skyline from Emily’s swanky Manhattan apartment, where she abruptly moved this year, thanks to some help from a moving company.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Roadway Moving after cross-country move

In September, Emily surprised fans when she moved across the country from California back to New York. The beautiful influencer shared a picture with her puppy as she and her four-legged friend stood outside of a moving truck with a Newport Beach geotag.

As she revealed in a subsequent caption, she made the impulsive decision to switch coasts and got some help from Roadway Moving to make it happen.

Emily shared a discount code so that people could take advantage of a deal with the company.

Her caption read, “shout out to @roadwaymoving for getting me through this crazy impulsive decision to move back to NYC!🤪 use my code ‘therealemily10’ for 10% off your next move!”

With 2023 right around the corner, the opportunities seem endless for Emily Elizabeth.