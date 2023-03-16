It seems like every day is sunny for model Emily Elizabeth, who spends a lot of time in bikinis.

Emily has amassed 2.3 million Instagram followers thanks to her ethereal aesthetic and element of mystery.

The blonde bombshell has regularly kept fans in the loop about her day-to-day, whether in Turks and Caicos or when relaxing in her New York apartment.

Today was no exception, with the social media star striking a pose in another scenic destination.

The New York resident added to the mystery with a recent Instagram share that featured her by the beach.

The IG post highlighted Emily’s modeling prowess and fabulous style.

Emily Elizabeth strikes a pose by the beach in a fiery-red ensemble

Emily wore a red bikini with her back facing the camera as she overlooked the vast ocean before her.

The post saw Emily in a stringy swimsuit with the sun shining down on her. The sun added an undeniable glow to Emily’s bronzed skin for vacation vibes.

Emily’s long blonde tresses cascaded down her back, wet from an ocean swim.

She looked to the side, showing her beautiful profile, with rosy cheeks and lavish lashes.

The backdrop was magnificent, with white beaches, blue waters, and sunny skies. A planter sat next to Emily, creating an aesthetically pleasing shot.

Emily let the picture do the talking, opting to use a red balloon emoji as her caption.

Although Emily didn’t have a sponsor for her latest share, she isn’t lacking in that department.

One brand that Emily has supported frequently is Emily Ratajkowski’s swimwear line, Inamorata.

Emily Elizabeth stuns in Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski began Inamorata in 2017 as she dipped her toes into business with a venture close to her heart. As a model, the High Low podcast host tried on tons of swimsuits and had a unique insight into what worked well.

The Blurred Lines music video star translated this knowledge into her company, creating quality products with great results.

Inamorata has utilized social media for marketing, with beautiful models like Emily Elizabeth.

Recently Emily took a trip to Mexico, where the blonde beauty wore one of her favorite swimsuits. While on vacation, the beauty was sure to take pictures, striking a pose in her Inamorata bikini by a colorful pool.

The influencer sported the wildly popular Inamorata Las Olas Top, which retails for $75. The Las Olas Top also comes in fun patterns like Tangerine Sky Floating Figure and Blue Floral Zebra Wave. She paired the top with the Inamorata Las Olas Bottom in Leopard, which retails for $75 and features tie sides with ruching.

Emily’s caption read, “finally getting some Mexico content back >>> 😍.”

If Emily’s caption was any indication, fans could receive more content soon.