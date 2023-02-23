It was another day, another swimsuit picture for Emily Elizabeth, who never seems to stop sharing content.

The popular social media influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share a beautiful selfie that was casual and sultry at the same time.

Like many of Emily’s posts, she kept things interesting by switching things up and showing her life at home.

Although fans couldn’t like or comment publicly on the share, it would be fair to guess that many of her 2.2 million followers appreciated her efforts.

And speaking of efforts, Emily has put a lot of energy into cultivating her ethereal image. While her life has remained mysterious, she recently revealed that she celebrated her third anniversary with her boyfriend.

But for the latest post, Emily captured her reflection in the mirror with a slight smile and a definite glow.

Emily Elizabeth goes into selfie mode for a gorgeous shot

The post had a casual vibe, thanks to Emily’s platinum blonde tresses, which featured a messy bun with pieces hanging down past her shoulders.

Emily’s white cargo pants also added to the casual energy, although the bottoms were stylish.

As for the sultry side, that came from Emily’s black bikini top with polka dots.

Emily Elizabeth looks cute and casual in a black and white ensemble. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily obscured her face somewhat with her phone. However, her glossy lips and rosy cheeks were observable. The model also sported French manicured fingernails and a diamond tennis bracelet around her wrist.

When she’s not taking posting on Instagram, you’ll probably find her on the road hitting scenic destinations like California and the Turks and Caicos.

Last month, Emily posed in the popular tourist destination, wearing one of her favorite brands, Boutine LA.

Emily Elizabeth promotes Boutine LA bikinis

One of Emily’s frequent sponsors has been Boutine LA.

Boutine LA has a brick-and-mortar warehouse store in Santa Monica, but the company conducts most of its sales online. The company found its niche within the swimwear sector, specializing in risqué bikinis and one-pieces.

Recently while visiting the Turks and Caicos, Emily rocked a black bikini by Boutine LA. Of course, she had to capture the moment for a social media share.

Emily sported the Manhattan Black Bikini Top II, which has a sliding triangle bikini top and a retail price of $55. The blonde beauty wore matching Manhattan Black Beachy Bottoms with a retail price of $30. The stringy bottoms featured a nylon and spandex combination for a hardware-free masterpiece.

Emily’s caption accompanying the post read, “In my moment.”

Indeed, it seems that Emily stays in her moment at all times.